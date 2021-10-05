Winston-Salem’s Inmar Intelligence To Host Third LifeInCheck Consumer Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, October 23

Winston-Salem, NC, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, will host its third consumer drug take-back event, in conjunction with the DEA and the Winston-Salem Police Department. The drive-thru event will take place on Saturday, October 23, from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at the Inmar Intelligence Winston-Salem headquarters, located at 635 Vine Street.

Inmar Intelligence provides services to retail pharmacies and hospitals to safely remove and dispose of expired and unusable drugs. Its experience in this space well positions the company to provide this community service.

More than 94,000 people died of a drug overdose in the U.S. in 2020, the most ever recorded in a 12-month period, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Inmar Intelligence’s LifeInCheck consumer drug take-back program works to expand public access to medicine disposal to remove unused and expired medications from the home safely and prevent the flushing or trashing of unwanted medication, which helps to protect public health and the environment.

“Due to the increase in drug overdoses last year, it is more important than ever that we provide convenient and safe medicine disposal,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO of Inmar Intelligence. “This is only our third time holding this drug take-back event, yet we’ve already collected over 500 lbs. of unused or expired medications. This event represents our ongoing commitment to remove expired, unwanted or unused prescription medications from our community and properly dispose of them to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors.”

According to a 2021 National Survey on Consumer Drug Take-Back Awareness, commissioned by Inmar Intelligence, 73 percent of respondents have unused, leftover, or expired medications in their homes, and 60 percent of respondents know someone who has been impacted by prescription drug poisoning or accidental ingestion. The survey also found that while respondents are aware of the environmental issues associated with disposing of prescription medications by throwing them in the trash or flushing down the toilet or sink, a majority of (63 percent) admitted to improperly disposing of medication in the toilet or sink, and the majority have never used an in-store collection kiosk or mail-in envelope to dispose of unwanted prescription medications.

“While more than half of survey respondents were familiar with National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, the majority said prescription drug abuse in the U.S. was an extremely serious problem and needed immediate attention. Our survey revealed that there’s more work to be done to ensure the health and safety of our neighbors, family and friends against unused, unwanted or expired prescription medications, and we’re hoping community events like this are a step in the right direction,” added Mounts.

With more than 4,000 prescription drug take-back kiosks nationwide, Inmar Intelligence has collected 250 tons of unused medications.

Date: Saturday, October 23, 2021

Time: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Location: Inmar Intelligence parking lot (635 Vine Street, Winston-Salem, NC)

To adhere with local COVID-19 safety guidelines, members of the community are asked to remain in their vehicles when dropping off their prescription medications for disposal. For those who are unable to participate during this event, members of the community can find locations to dispose of the medications at any time via rxdisposal.lifeincheck.com.

