Disinfection Firm Violet Defense Backs Up Patents with Independent Validation

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerous recent studies on various disinfection solutions continue to emphasize the importance of technology companies conducting research and third-party testing to prove credibility in their disinfection solutions, especially in the UV marketplace. Recently, a set of researchers have confirmed that Violet Defense's patented germ-fighting technology can effectively reduce the SARS-CoV-2 virus on hard surfaces to nearly undetectable levels.

In February, researchers at Georgia State University published their findings that Violet Defense technology can eliminate the SARS-CoV-2 virus on hard, non-porous surfaces from one meter away within five to 15 minutes of use. The research study conducted by the Institute for Biomedical Sciences at Georgia State University shows that equipment powered by Violet Defense technology can quickly disinfect multiple hard surfaces including glass, plastic, stainless steel, and N95 respirator material.

"UV light disinfection is a well-established method for inactivating respiratory viruses," Georgia State University researchers state in their findings. "Here, we have determined that broad-spectrum, pulsed UV light is effective at inactivating SARS-CoV-2 on multiple surfaces."

In September, Violet Defense partnered with Eurofins Australia to conduct an additional round of testing. The most recent set of results found that Violet Defense achieved a greater than 5-log reduction of MHV-1, an approved surrogate for SARS-CoV-2. This study also included a distribution study by placing carriers throughout the room and found the device to be effective and "equally distributed" for those surfaces in front of the unit.

This makes the seventh laboratory to conduct testing related to the efficacy of Violet Defense's technology. Violet Defense's technology has also been shown to kill up to 99.9% of E. coli, Salmonella, Norovirus, C. auris, K. Peumoniae, P. aeruginosa and S. aureus (MRSA).

"The research team at Georgia State University and our recent testing at Eurofins Australia has further confirmed our confidence in the effectiveness of UV light as a disinfection technology, as well as our Violet Defense products," said Terrance Berland, CEO of Violet Defense. "Continued research and testing like this is vital to helping develop our next generation of products. Like nearly all technologies, the products in the future should be even better than the ones in place today, as long as we continue to do the research and make sure that our results are properly and independently verified."

When researching UV disinfection technology and products, customers should take note of the wavelength, intensity, distance, and time needed to work, and whether or not that data has been properly and independently validated at the distances and times being claimed.

Violet Defense uses the only known pulsed xenon solution that can be installed in a room and automatically scheduled to continuously disinfect hard surfaces and the air.

About Violet Defense

Violet Defense uses UV disinfection to protect everyday spaces from harmful pathogens by killing up to 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2, E. coli, Salmonella, MRSA, C. diff., Norovirus, and C. auris. Violet Defense's technology is the only known Pulsed Xenon solution that can be installed into a room full-time, creating a continuous way to address disinfection needs of all types of settings. For more information, visit www.violetdefense.com or follow us on Facebook (@violetdefense) or LinkedIn (@violetdefensetechnology).

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203)577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment