Daymak Secures $1 Billion in Pre-Order Commitments for Avvenire Electric Vehicle Lineup

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc. , a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs), today announced the conclusion of its Avvenire pre-order campaign on Sept. 30, 2021, securing over $1 billion in pre-order commitments across six classes of LEVs. The Daymak Spiritus EV has generated significant interest for Daymak, with over 25,000 deposits and distribution orders placed ahead of the vehicle’s 2023 delivery date.



Launched on March 23, 2021, the Avvenire pre-order campaign was centered around the Spiritus EV, which will make history as the world’s first EV to mine and manage cryptocurrency. The Ultimate version of the Spiritus will also be the world’s fastest three-wheeler, as well as the first EV to come with Ondata wireless charging . Ondata will also be available across all LEV tiers, from e-bikes to flying electric vehicles, which is unprecedented in the market.

“I want to thank everyone who placed pre-orders on our Avvenire vehicles. With your help, we proved that there is a market for our products, and have now solved one piece of the puzzle, ready to move to the next piece,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. “It is with your support that we enter the next stage of bringing our products to reality. Our next goal is to finalize financing to bring everything into production. We plan to build the best electric vehicles in the world.”

Coming off a successful pre-order campaign, Daymak is leveraging its proven retail and media interest, and is actively fundraising through private ventures and pursuing special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). Daymak will utilize these investments to build a manufacturing facility in southeast Ontario, creating hundreds of jobs, and making history as the first Canadian company building electric vehicles locally in this category. Through Audit Firm Uk. Inc, Daymak was also able to value its Avvenire ventures at $220 million, marking an important milestone for the company.

“I am incredibly excited and proud of what Daymak has been able to accomplish. In 2001, I was told the Canadian market was not ready for LEVs, and now we are the largest developer and distributor of light electric vehicles in Canada, with an array of corporate clients and more than 150 dealers in 20 different countries,” continued Baiocchi. “After years of research and development, and through the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, our historic Avvenire series is a $220 million CAD electric vehicle venture, with over $1 billion in pre-orders, and some of the most exciting IPs on the market. We do not take this responsibility lightly, and we are thrilled and ready for the rest of this journey.”

To celebrate the conclusion of the Avvenire pre-order campaign and Daymak hitting its billion-dollar milestone, the company will continue to offer special pre-order pricing and perk packages until Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Following this, prices of each Avvenire vehicle will go up, and perks will be dropped. Pre-order now at https://daymakavvenire.com .

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/ .

The Daymak Avvenire series pre-order campaign is now live. To reserve your vehicle visit https://daymakavvenire.com/ .

