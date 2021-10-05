Rivalry Corp. Shares Begin Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivalry Corp. (formerly, PMML Corp.) (the “Company” or “Rivalry”), an internationally-regulated sports betting and media company, is pleased to announce that its subordinate voting shares (the “Subordinate Shares”) will be listed and commence trading at market open today, October 5, 2021 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) under the ticker symbol “RVLY.”



“Listing publicly on the TSXV marks the next major step in Rivalry's journey. We are building the most comprehensive betting and entertainment experience for the next generation globally, and feel we are just getting started,” said Steven Salz, Co-Founder and CEO of Rivalry. “Our team is grateful for the support of all our early investors and we look forward to continued mutual success.”

Rivalry became a public company upon being issued a receipt for its final (long-form) prospectus dated September 17, 2021 and following the completion in June of an oversubscribed offering of subscription receipts for gross proceeds of approximately USD$22,000,000 (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed by a syndicate of agents co-led by Eight Capital and Cormark Securities Inc. together with Canaccord Genuity Corp and M Partners Inc.

Strategic Priorities

Rivalry is a fully regulated sports betting and sports media company operating globally where permitted. Focusing on esports, the Company has built Rivalry into the most engaged esports betting brand in the world1. With a wholly owned and internally developed proprietary tech stack, double digit month-over-month growth, and profitable customer unit economics, Rivalry is building the leading betting and entertainment destination for the next generation.

The Company plans to build on this momentum through execution on the following priorities:

Leverage Rivalry’s strength in esports betting and strong engagement among the next generation to grow its traditional sports betting and casino games businesses.

Increase its presence in regulated markets with an expected launch of sports betting in Australia in Q4 2021, anticipated license applications in Canada, beginning with Ontario, and earlier-stage new license processes in other major markets.

Develop and introduce new products, such as innovative multiplayer casino games, based on the Company’s proprietary and highly scalable technology platform.

Materially enhance the scope and scale of its media portfolio, including both social media properties and video content across various platforms in order to enhance the global brand resonance of Rivalry.

At the time of listing the Subordinate Shares on the TSXV, is it expected that Rivalry will have the following securities issued and outstanding:

53,225,498 Subordinate Shares

2,222,220 multiple voting shares

6,382,663 warrants to purchase Subordinate Shares

1,955,372 options to purchase Subordinate Shares (“ Options ”)

”) 1,581,547 restricted share units (“RSUs”)



The securities set out above, include an aggregate of (a) 319,883 Options, 3,207,390 RSUs (of which 1,625,843 have since vested) and 2,346,288 restricted Subordinate Shares (1,292,830 of which are no longer subject to restriction) which were granted and ratified at the meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on September 20, 2021 (the “Meeting”) and which were issued pursuant to the Company’s equity incentive plan which authorizes the grant of awards exercisable for up to 7,438,574 Subordinate Shares as approved at the Meeting and described in the Company’s management information circular in respect of the Meeting; and (b) 222,220 RSUs granted by the board of directors of the Company on September 23, 2021.

At the time of listing, it is expected that approximately 23,075,624 of the Subordinate Voting Shares and all of the multiple voting shares will be subject to contractual lock ups with lock up periods ranging from 3 months to 2 years.

Investor Relations Services

The Company has contracted with Vincic Advisors to provide comprehensive investor relations and strategic communications services. Vincic Advisors has been retained for an initial 12-month term which may be extended by mutual agreement, for a monthly fee of $10,000. In addition, it is expected that Vincic Advisors will be granted 22,222 options to purchase Subordinate Shares following the commencement of trading and in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

Vincic Advisors is a leading international consultancy focused on the delivery of investor relations, communications and capital markets outreach services. Founded in 2014, Vincic Advisors has helped clients from a broad cross section of industries navigate the nuances and complexities of capital markets communications. Based in Toronto, Vincic Advisors leverages the collective experience of its seasoned practitioners to provide bespoke solutions aimed at helping enhance long-term shareholder value for its clients.

Market Making Services

The Company has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (“VLP”) to initiate market-making services to aid in maintaining an orderly trading market and improving the liquidity of the Subordinate Shares. The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSXV and other applicable laws. For its services, the Company has agreed to pay VLP $5,000 per month for a period of 3 months and thereafter on a month to month basis. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Company or VLP. The Company and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only. The agreement is subject to TSXV approval.

Further information on Rivalry can be found at https://rivalrycorp.com. Ongoing financial and disclosure documents can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Rivalry

Rivalry Corp. wholly owns and operates Rivalry Limited, a leading sport betting and media property offering fully regulated online wagering on esports, traditional sports, and casino for the next generation of bettors. Rivalry Limited currently holds an Isle of Man license, considered one of the premier online gambling jurisdictions. Based in Toronto, Rivalry operates a global team in more than 18 countries and growing. Rivalry Limited was granted its Isle of Man license in early 2018, officially launching in August of that year, and the Company is currently in the process of obtaining additional country licenses. The Company also has a variety of originally developed products, including Quest, a gamified on-site betting experience, and an original casino game called Rushlane that offers both B2C and B2B opportunities.

