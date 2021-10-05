Creation Technologies Inc. and IEC Electronics Corp. Announce Completion of Tender Offer

NEWARK, N.Y. and BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) (“IEC”) and Creation Technologies Inc. (“Creation”) today jointly announced the successful completion of the tender offer (the “Offer”) by CTI Acquisition Corp. for all of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of IEC for a price of $15.35 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes. The Offer expired at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on October 4, 2021. Creation expects to complete the acquisition of IEC today through a merger without a vote of IEC stockholders pursuant to Section 251(h) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware.



The depository for the Offer has advised Creation that, as of the expiration of the Offer, a total of 7,731,697 shares had been validly tendered into and not validly withdrawn from the Offer, which tendered shares represent approximately 72.5% of IEC’s outstanding shares of common stock and a sufficient number of shares such that the minimum tender condition to the Offer was satisfied. Additionally, the depository has advised that an additional 372,889 shares had been tendered by notice of guaranteed delivery, representing approximately 3.5% of the IEC shares of common stock outstanding. Accordingly, all shares that were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn were accepted for payment, and CTI Acquisition Corp. will promptly pay for all such tendered shares in accordance with the terms of the Offer.

As a result of the merger, IEC will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Creation. In the merger, each share of common stock of IEC (other than shares (i) owned by IEC’s stockholders who have perfected their statutory rights of appraisal under Delaware law, (ii) then owned by Creation Technologies International Inc. or IEC, or any wholly owned subsidiary thereof, or (iii) irrevocably accepted for purchase in the Offer) will be cancelled and converted into the right to receive the same $15.35 per share in cash, without interest and less any applicable withholding taxes, that was paid in the Offer. Following completion of the merger, IEC’s common stock will no longer be listed for trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, which is expected to take effect later today.

About IEC

IEC is a provider of electronic manufacturing services (“EMS”) to advanced technology companies that produce life-saving and mission critical products for the medical, industrial, and aerospace and defense sectors. The company specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacture of complex full system assemblies by providing on-site analytical testing laboratories, custom design and test engineering services combined with a broad array of manufacturing services encompassing electronics, interconnect solutions and precision metalworking. As a full service EMS provider, IEC holds all appropriate certifications for the market sectors it supports including ISO 9001:2015, AS9100D, ISO 13485 and is Nadcap accredited. IEC is headquartered in Newark, NY and also has operations in Rochester, NY and Albuquerque, NM. Additional information about IEC can be found on its web site at www.iec-electronics.com.

About Creation

Creation provides total product lifecycle solutions including turnkey design, rapid prototyping, manufacturing and fulfillment to its customers around the world. Since 1991, Creation has been focused on making it easy for OEMs to ‘say yes’ to their customers. The company of approximately 3,100 people operates ten manufacturing locations, two design centers and a rapid prototyping center in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China. Its OEM customers are in the Aerospace & Defense, Medical and Tech Industrials markets. Additional information about Creation can be found on its web site at www.creationtech.com.

