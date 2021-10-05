Baudax Bio to Present at the NobleCon Pain Management Investor Forum

MALVERN, Pa., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that management will give a corporate presentation followed by a question and answer session at the NobleCon Pain Management Investor Forum being held virtually on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

The presentation will be made available to registered attendees (cost free) for on-demand listening beginning Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed on the “Events” page within the investors section of the Baudax Bio website at https://www.baudaxbio.com/news-and-investors . The recording will be archived as part of its C-Suite Series at https://www.channelchek.com/c-suite.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on commercializing and developing innovative products for acute care settings. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

