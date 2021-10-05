Global Peptide Therapeutics Markets, 2021-2026 - New Drug Discovery and Product Launches in Chronic Metabolic Disorders Would Provide Fruitful Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (Generic, Innovative), Manufacturing Type (In-House, Outsourced), Application,, By Region, By Country: Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market is valued at USD 32.1 Billion in the year 2020.

The factors such as surging prevalence of cancer, rising healthcare expenditure, growing incidence of metabolic disorders, increasing geriatric population and accelerating number of approved peptide-based therapeutic drugs.

Over the years, the rising popularity of biologics, such as peptide therapeutics, have led to an evident shift in the focus of the healthcare industry, from traditional small molecule-based interventions to upcoming, albeit complex, family of pharmacological interventions.

The success of peptide therapeutics, so far, can be attributed to their clinical benefits, which include high target specificity, low toxicity and favorable safety profiles. Furthermore, with enhanced technologies, the prospects of the peptide drugs are getting influential day by day and new peptides are being discovered to be developed as peptide drug.

Peptide therapeutics is completely different from the traditional way and may open a new window for finding completely new peptide drugs.

Moreover, Peptide gives an opportunity for therapeutics intervention that follows natural pathways hence there has been decline in non-peptide chemically synthesized drug discovery as well as rise in peptide generic market and collaboration of pharmaceutical companies with biotechnology fueling the market growth of peptide therapeutics.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Novartis, Sanofi, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca Plc., Novo Nordisk, Amgen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol-Mayer Squibb

