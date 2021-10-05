Global Convenient Nutrition Market Report 2021: Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers and Acquisitions & New Product Developments - Forecast to 2026

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Convenient Nutrition Market - Analysis By Product Type (Protein Shake, RTD Protein Shake, Protein Bar), Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Global Convenient Nutrition Market was valued at USD 85.27 Billion in the year 2020

Changing customer trends have led to the growth of the convenience food and nutrient industry as people migrate to urban areas. Innovative products in natural ingredients, convenience, and organic foods and advances in packaging development areas are expected to provide the sector with a potential growth opportunity.

The factors that play a major role in the growth of convenience food market are increasing demand for ready-to - eat food, snacks and protein shake, high demand from developing regions, growing disposable income, sedentary lifestyle and growth in the working population.

Based on Product Type, Protein Shake Segment is expected to grow significantly owing to increased demand for protein globally is driven by socio-economic changes such as rising incomes, increased urbanization, and aging populations whereby the contribution of protein to healthy aging is increasingly recognized, and recognition of the role of protein in a healthy diet.

Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of the Growing consumer spending in addition to rapid urbanization in emerging nations of Asia Pacific region, backing the growth in the market. Countries such as India, China and Japan, etc., present a lucrative market for Convenient Nutrition market.

Furthermore, increasing busy lifestyle has been leading to the growing consumption of packaged nutritional foods, such as protein bars and drinks. In addition, rising obesity concerns along with increased preference for protein-rich products to maintain health has been a key factor augmenting the market demand.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include Glanbia PLC, Nestle, Mondelez International Inc, Tyson Foods Inc., General Mills, ConAgra Foods Inc., Bakkavor Group PLC, MTR Foods Pvt. Ltd., Cargill, Amy's Kitchen.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4c8j5c