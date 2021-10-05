Ink Eraser is the Brings Superior Laser Tattoo Removal to Cranberry Township, PA Featuring the Astanza Duality

Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This month, ink Eraser is opening its doors to help Cranberry Township residents remove tattoo regret, transform unwanted tattoos, and make room for new artwork. The specialty laser practice’s services include complete tattoo removal, selective tattoo removal, and fading for cover up tattoos. Ink Eraser uses the state-of-the-art Astanza Duality to deliver safe, fast, and effective treatments to the greater Pittsburgh metropolitan area.

“I have been a tattoo enthusiast for over 15 years, so it was pretty hard to ignore the rising demand for tattoo removal. Tattoo regret is extremely common. I experienced it myself, so I knew it was something I wanted to help provide a solution for,” said Cassie Farkas, owner. “Having a permanent reminder of something you’ve outgrown, no longer identify with, or have a negative memory of takes a toll on one’s confidence. Laser tattoo removal erases all of that, and Ink Eraser’s ‘Erase the Hate’ outreach program even offers free removal of hateful and hurtful tattoos on the face, neck, or hands. Ink Eraser’s mission is to help transform the skin and restore confidence using cutting-edge technology, great customer service, and care.”

The Astanza Duality laser at Ink Eraser produces two essential wavelengths of laser energy, 1064 and 532 nm, for effective removal on a wide range of tattoo colors. This industry-leading Q-switched Nd:YAG laser is trusted by leading medical spas, physicians, aesthetic laser practices, and tattoo artists and studios worldwide. The Duality produces an ultra-short pulse duration of 6,000 picoseconds. In addition, it features TruePower design, allowing maximum energy output for optimal ink shattering and faster tattoo fading in fewer treatments.

“Ink Eraser is committed to results and customer care above all else,” said Josh Walsh, Astanza Business Development Manager. “We are very excited for Cranberry Township residents to experience the Duality’s unparalleled results and proud to have Cassie and her team as part of the Astanza family.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Ink Eraser is offering a Halloween special of 31% off all treatments and packages until October 31, 2021.

About Ink Eraser

Ink Eraser is a professional laser tattoo removal practice that specializes in removing and modifying unwanted tattoos. It utilizes the most advanced laser tattoo removal technology, the Astanza Duality, to deliver flawless results for all skin types. As a result, Ink Eraser and its expertly trained laser technician can eliminate ink from the skin more safely and effectively than ever before.

Ink Eraser is conveniently located off of 228, behind Jimmy Wans, inside Sola Salons, a community of independent small business owners in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. To schedule a free consultation, visit https://inkeraserpittsburgh.com/ or call (412) 522-1420. Ink Eraser is located at 10020 Pendleton Way #7, Cranberry Township, PA 16066.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a “Great Place to Work.”

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.