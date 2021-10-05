Global $136.25 Bn Industrial Assembly Equipment Markets Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

Dublin, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis by Type (Fastening Equipment, Assembly Equipment), End User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

The Global Industrial Assembly Equipment Market was valued at USD 136.25 Billion in the year 2020

During 2021-2026, Industrial Assembly Equipment Market is anticipated to grow at an increased rate of intensifying government regulations in various parts of the world.

Surging global production of Automobile and Consumer Electronics and the increasing incorporation of Industrial Assembly Equipment for Fastening Equipment and Assembly Equipment are the significant elements stimulating the market expansion.

Also, increasing demand for energy from across the world and the expanding number of SMEs in numerous countries are the key factors supporting the market growth.

Moreover, rise in the demand for automated manufacturing processes to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability is a major factor driving the assembly equipment market growth.

The Assembly Equipment witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and likely in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played by the assembly robots during the manufacturing and assembling process.

Automobile sector of Industrial Assembly Equipment is expected to hold a very larger market share of Industrial Assembly Equipment Market. Moreover, increasing demand of Consumer Electronics has been anticipated to show major growth in the sales of Industrial Assembly Equipment in the future.

Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global Industrial Assembly Equipment market in 2026. Key factors driving the robust growth rate of Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing manufacturing activities in different countries, the rise in the demand for automated manufacturing and assembly processes.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Atlas Copco, Rockwell Automation Inc., Araymond, RNA Automation, Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, AeroGo Inc., Flexicon Corporation, Kinematic Automation, Keller Technology, Indufit Machine) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:



