Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Worth $5.99 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “ Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market by Product (Manual {Susceptibility Discs, Plates, MIC Strips}, Consumables, Automated), Method (Diffusion, Dilution), Application (Clinical Diagnostics), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Institutes) - Forecast to 2028,” published by Meticulous Research®, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach $5.99 billion by 2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5062

Antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) is one of the vital tasks performed in clinical microbiology laboratories. The primary goal of these tests is to detect possible drug resistance in common pathogens and assure susceptibility to drugs of choice for a particular type of infection. In recent years, the rising antibiotic resistance has led to the increasing demand for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of infectious diseases, development of automated & manual products for AST, increasing government initiatives & funding towards AST programs, technological advancements towards the development of new AST methods, and the emergence of multidrug resistance in microorganisms. Emerging markets and active R&D to develop rapid antimicrobial susceptibility testing are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. However, stringent government regulations are expected to hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent. On the other hand, the high cost of automated antimicrobial susceptibility testing systems and issues in AMR surveillance in low-income and middle-income countries pose challenges for the industry.

The overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented on the basis of product, method, application, end use, and geography.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5062

Based on product, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into manual AST products, automated AST products, and consumables. In 2021, the manual AST products segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The growth in this market is driven by the inexpensive nature of manual AST products, simple handling procedures for these products, rising incidence of antibacterial resistance, availability of a diverse range of consumables for manual testing, and easy interpretation of these tests.

Based on method, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into disk diffusion, automated AST, dilution, and other methods. In 2021, the disk diffusion segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The advantages of the disk diffusion method are the test simplicity that does not require any special equipment, the provision of categorical results easily interpreted by all clinicians, and flexibility in selecting disks for testing. The low cost of performing AST testing with the disk diffusion methods and developments in the method with automated technology is primarily boosting the segment market growth.

Based on application, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and development, and other applications. In 2021, the clinical diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The large share is mainly attributed to the rising burden of antibiotic resistance, increasing incidence of HAIs, the growing procedural volume of clinical diagnostic tests, rising emphasis on effective and early disease diagnosis across major markets, and growing awareness among physicians about antimicrobial susceptibility testing methods.

Quick Buy – Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/14616729

Based on end user, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories & hospitals, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and research & academic institutes. In 2021, the diagnostic laboratories & hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall antimicrobial susceptibility testing market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the availability of the well-equipped facility and trained/skilled technicians and rising cases of hospital-acquired infections.

Based on geography, the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of the North American region is attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing pharmaceutical R&D investment, and availability of advanced susceptibility testing methods. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% due to increasing cases of antibiotic resistance and increasing awareness about antimicrobial susceptibility testing.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global antimicrobial susceptibility testing market include Merck KGaA (Germany), bioMérieux S.A. (France), HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd. (India), MERLIN Diagnostika GmbH (Germany), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), Synbiosis (U.K.), and Zhuhai DL Biotech Co., Ltd (China) among others. New product launches, enhancements, approvals, and agreements are some of the key strategies adopted by the players to expand their service offerings, global footprint and augment their market share. For instance, in July 2020, the company launched Xpert MTB/XDR, a rapid molecular test for tuberculosis, and detects resistance to first- and second-line drugs. Similarly, in October 2019, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), along with Check-Points Health B.V. (Netherlands), received FDA 510(k) clearance for a molecular screening test for antibiotic-resistant carbapenemase producing organisms (CPOs) on the fully-automated BD MAX System. BD MAX Check-Points CPO assay provides carbapenemase genes detection directly from patient samples and improved turn-around time.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/antimicrobial-susceptibility-testing-market-5062

Scope of the Report:

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Product

Manual Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products Susceptibility Discs Susceptibility Plates Minimum Inhibitory Concentration (MIC) Strips

Consumables

Automated Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Products

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Method

Disc Diffusion

Automated AST

Dilution

Other Methods

Other methods include Etest, genotypic methods, and MALDI-TOF MS.

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery and Development

Other Applications

(Other applications include epidemiology, veterinary diagnostic, and environmental monitoring)

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by End User

Diagnostic Laboratories and Hospitals

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5062

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports

Blood Screening Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Instruments, Software), Technology (NAAT [Real-time PCR], ELISA [CLIA, FIA, CI], Rapid Tests, Western Blotting, NGS), and End User (Blood Banks, Hospitals, Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/blood-screening-market-5164

Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/infectious-disease-diagnostics-market-4976

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.