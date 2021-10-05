Upcoming NFT Game Continuum World secures $2.1M in Private round

Singapore, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The private funding round of Continuum World was successfully closed in just two weeks since the project’s launch scoring $2.1 Million. Top Blockchain VC’s and Funds participated such as Genblock, Shima Capital, X21 Digital, Basics, Peech Capital, Pluto Ventures, VYSYN, AU21 Capital, ZBS Capital, Metavest, OnChain Capital, Alves Ventures, OneMax Capital, Darkpool Ventures, ExNetwork, Polygon and others.

Lester Lim- Founder, X21 Digital, stated:

“We are proud to be involved in this journey with Continuum World. Can’t wait for the reveal of more exciting developments to come.”.



Continuum World signed a deal with Seedify and TrustPad Launchpads to launch its token on October 1st and October 3rd, which will be followed by an Exchange listing the following week.

Enrique Dubois, Gaming & Crypto Veteran Co-Founder and CEO of Continuum World, added:

“Fueled by the pandemic and the technology advances in NFT minting, we are seeing a massive wave of adoption of blockchain games. There are 3,2 billion gamers worldwide so it is clear that the NFT Gaming industry is here to stay and will disrupt the +$200 billion gaming industry in the upcoming years”

Continuum World

Continuum World is a NFT MMO for web browsers and smartphones, that presents a new blockchain world full of resources to explore, craft and trade. The goal of the game is to gather new and unique resources everyday to obtain financial benefits, collect them and compete in PVP rankings.

Continuum World is a free-to-play, play-to-earn game combining MMO (Massively Multiplayer Online) and farming. It is designed not to require any knowledge about blockchain to start playing and enjoying the fun, immersive game experience.

Game Play

As a new colony of UMi (the characters in the game) is getting established in a new world, the objective of the game is to survive and build a thriving civilization through exploring the wonders of Continuum and collecting the resources from the land.

Each player will have their own UMi avatar in the game. The more active they are and the better they explore, the more resources they will gather. In return, the more they will earn. There will also be an option to level up your UMi with custom attributes and tools and sell it on the marketplace.

Players will be able to own a part of this exciting new world by purchasing a piece of land. To maximize the earning potential of their land, players will be able to add buildings and resources to level up. Since energy is needed to explore, solar panels or power-generating windmills will be available to add along with vegetable and fish farms to feed the UMi.

You will be able to sell or trade your resources with other players in exchange for $UM, Continuum World’s native currency.

During the time spent exploring, players will be able to capture the native animals (fauna) from the land, which they can use to compete in races with other players.

Continuum World will include a social aspect. Players will be able to chat, trade and collaborate on their lands with other players to achieve common goals.

NFTs

Lands are NFT tokens using the ERC-721 standard. There will be a fixed amount of Land supply, making this a rare in-game asset. The lands come in different sizes and with varying attributes, which affect the potential income from farming as well as the price of the land.

Other NFT items in the game include; UMi (your avatar), plantations, fish farms and power generators, which can all be implemented to increase yield.

$UM is Continuum World’s in-game currency and is the life-blood of the game’s robust economic system.

The $UM token will be used by players to customize their avatars and to buy land, special tools, materials and structures. Further uses will be upgrading NFT assets, gaining access to content and participating in specialty challenges and staking. $UM will also be the medium of exchange on the Continuum World Marketplace.

Since $UM is also a governance token, holders will have the opportunity to influence the future roadmap and game development of Continuum World by participating in the future DAO.

Now that we’ve explored Continuum World a little more, let’s look at how you can gain early access and purchase $UM tokens through the IGO on October 1st.

Continuum World is being developed by the experienced team at Playchain Pte. LTD in Singapore.

Also, Polygon has Joined As an Investor To Continuum World





