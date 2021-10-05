AMD and Microsoft Bring Powerful, Reliable Computing to Users with Windows 11 Powered by AMD Ryzen Processors and AMD Radeon Graphics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft are enabling new user experiences with Windows 11, powered by AMD Ryzen™ Processors, delivering support for the latest features and technologies to optimize performance, efficiency, security features, and connectivity. For gamers running Windows 11, AMD Radeon™ Graphics are designed to deliver high-performance, highly responsive and fully immersive gaming experiences. Building on AMD and Microsoft’s long history of collaboration, AMD-powered devices stand ready to support Windows 11 experiences from day one.



“We are thrilled to continue our close relationship with Microsoft as they introduce Windows 11, with all its features and benefits, which together bring a refined and streamlined experience to AMD-powered PCs,” said Saeid Moshkelani, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Client Business Unit, AMD. “Consumers who already have AMD-powered products can experience the innovations of Windows 11 along with the trusted features and capabilities that they’re used to from AMD.”

AMD Ryzen Processors with Windows 11 Benefits

AMD Ryzen processors are supporting the new Windows 11 operating system experience, delivering the integration and performance needed to take advantage of exceptionally fast speed, responsiveness and efficiency.

The AMD processor-powered PC with Windows 11 will bring:

Enhanced video playback quality and battery life as AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Graphics work with Windows 11 to take full advantage of higher quality and more power efficient video capabilities available in Microsoft’s new operating system.

Collaboration when running Microsoft Teams in Windows 11 with AMD Ryzen processors, including new integrated voice and video chat features, to join meetings from anywhere unplugged with exceptionally long battery life.

Multi-layer protection with Windows 11 and AMD PRO security as AMD Ryzen PRO processors offer security features at the hardware, OS, and system levels.



Immersive Gaming Experiences with AMD Radeon Graphics

AMD Radeon Graphics are optimized to deliver incredible gaming experiences, and with the new version of AMD Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition released today, gamers can elevate their gaming experiences to new heights on Windows 11. AMD Radeon graphics are optimized for the latest Windows 11 performance optimizations and features, including DirectX® 12 Ultimate, Auto HDR, Microsoft DirectStorage and more. In addition, with advanced features such as AMD Radeon Anti-Lag1, AMD Radeon Boost2, Radeon Image Sharpening3, AMD FreeSync™ Technology4, AMD Radeon Graphics enable Windows 11 gamers can enjoy high-performance, highly-responsive, visually stunning, and fully immersive gaming experiences.

“Through our strong collaboration with AMD, we are pleased to continue to deliver world-class performance, security features and a seamless PC-user experience with Windows 11,” said Nicole Dezen, CVP of Device Partner Sales, Microsoft. “Whether users are playing the latest games or being productive on the go with Microsoft 365, AMD Ryzen processors with Windows 11 deliver performance, security and connectivity.”

Leveraging the most high-performance processing cores, AMD Ryzen processor-powered PCs with Windows 11 will deliver superb graphics, amazing experiences, and security features. To meet the demands of hybrid work, business users will appreciate how Windows 11 and AMD Ryzen PRO processors seamlessly collaborate to offer responsive, reliable performance, in addition to multi-layered protection. AMD and Microsoft are bringing a cleaner and faster interaction with the PC by introducing Windows 11 to Ryzen processor-powered PCs. With Radeon Graphics, gamers can take advantage of the latest AMD Radeon Software features and Windows 11 optimizations to enjoy incredible gaming experiences on their AMD-powered PCs.

Supporting Resources

About AMD

For more than 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) website, blog, Facebook and Twitter pages.





1 Radeon™ Anti-Lag is compatible with DirectX 9, DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 APIs, and Windows 7/10/11. Hardware compatibility includes Radeon GCN and newer consumer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 Series and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. GD-157

2 Radeon™ Boost is compatible with Windows 7/10/11 in select titles only. Hardware compatibility includes Radeon RX 400 and and newer consumer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 Series and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. Radeon™ Boost VRS compatible with AMD Radeon™ RX 6000 Series Graphics only. For a list of compatible titles see https://www.amd.com/en/technologies/radeon-boost. GD-158

3 Radeon™ Image Sharpening is compatible with DirectX 11, 12, & Vulkan APIs. DirectX 9 support with Radeon RX 5000 Series GPUs only. Compatible with Windows 10/11. Hardware compatibility includes Radeon GCN and newer consumer dGPUs, Ryzen 2000 Series processors and newer APUs, including hybrid and detachable graphics configurations. No mGPU support. GD-156

4 AMD FreeSync™ technology requires AMD Radeon™ graphics and a display that supports FreeSync technology as certified by AMD. AMD FreeSync™ Premium technology adds requirements of mandatory low framerate compensation and at least 120 Hz refresh rate at minimum FHD. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology adds requirements for the display to meet AMD FreeSync Premium Pro compliance tests. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system manufacturer before purchase. GD-127