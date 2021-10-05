Kyrio launches Adaptive Route Control to deliver a seamless user experience across converged networks

LOUISVILLE, Colo, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyrio today announced the launch of Adaptive Route Control (ARC), a software solution that allows network service providers to smoothly transition customer traffic between different networks, delivering a seamless connectivity experience that enables network users to remain reliably connected to the best available network from wherever they are — at home, at work or on the go.

“We worked closely with multiple network providers all over the world to develop ARC, ensuring this unique solution meets their smart hybrid access needs. Until ARC, mobile network providers did not have adequate control over the customer experience on Wi-Fi. Sometimes our smartphones won’t let go of a connection that is not working well — so we simply cannot pass data, and the mobile service provider has been powerless to intervene,” said Ike Elliott, president of Kyrio. “Our ARC technology automatically routes traffic over the best quality network, freeing users from manually troubleshooting network connectivity issues while also creating opportunities for operators to route traffic over lower-cost networks when those networks are providing great service.”

Built by Kyrio, ARC adds network and application awareness to traditional mobile traffic routing without requiring any changes to the mobile device or the network infrastructure. By empowering network service providers to make multiple wireless and fixed network technologies work together, ARC delivers improved customer experiences and cost savings for customers and operators.

“ARC’s mobile traffic routing technology fills the gaps in network-centric and user-centric mobile routing solutions by giving full control of the traffic routing configuration to operators,” said Mario Di Dio, Kyrio’s vice president of Software and Network Technology. “The solution is resonating — three network operators have already adopted the technology, with more trials on deck with both network operators as well as home and business router manufacturers.”

ARC enhances the mobile user experience and eliminates the need for customers to switch manually or issue a customer service complaint when they experience a bad connection. Additionally, ARC provides a flexible tool set that enables operators to create per-application-type policies that are optimized using real-time network performance indicators derived from all users connected to the network, ultimately creating happier, more loyal customers and reducing churn.

Elliott and Di Dio will be demonstrating the advantages of ARC technology at SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (EDT) during a virtual presentation titled, “Making Wi-Fi and Mobile Networks Work Together.”

For more information about how Kyrio’s ARC technology creates a new way of experiencing mobile connectivity, please visit kyrio.com.

About Kyrio

Kyrio’s mission is to create economic and strategic value for network operators and their suppliers. Over one hundred network operators and network equipment suppliers trust Kyrio to deliver innovative and impactful software solutions and provide industry-leading broadband testing and validation services. Kyrio is a wholly owned subsidiary of CableLabs. To learn more about Kyrio, please visit kyrio.com.