Trinity University Receives Largest Single Donation from Michael Neidorff

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity University is excited to announce that it received $25 million from alumnus Michael Neidorff and the Neidorff Family Trust for the University’s AACSB-accredited school of business. This transformational donation is the single largest in the University’s history. In appreciation of the gift, Trinity’s business school will be named the Michael Neidorff School of Business.

The funds will ensure that Trinity continues to offer an exceptional education to its students through world-class faculty, curricula, and state-of-the-art facilities. This donation will provide multiple scholarships, an endowed faculty position, and improved teaching, collaboration, and working spaces that benefit the entire campus community.

“At Trinity, whether you are a member of the Neidorff School of Business faculty, pursuing a degree in business, or are a student interested in taking a single business class, you will have access to the opportunities created by this generous gift,” said Trinity President Danny Anderson. “On behalf of the University, I want to thank Michael and Noémi for their longstanding support of Trinity.”

This donation will further elevate the University’s impact and prestige as it continues its momentum toward becoming a top 25, nationally recognized institution. This gift helps ensure Trinity students will be uniquely suited to enter the workforce or pursue graduate studies.

“I attribute my accomplishments in part to the education I received at Trinity University. Additionally, I believe it is important to support your alma mater to whatever extent you can, therefore, helping to ensure opportunities for future generations,” said Michael Neidorff.

Neidorff is chairman and chief executive officer of Centene Corporation, a multinational healthcare enterprise. He is a celebrated corporate leader, and during his time as CEO, Centene has grown from serving thousands of members to more than 25.4 million individuals across the U.S. and internationally. Centene has thrived to rank No. 24 in the Fortune 500, and become a leading multi-national healthcare enterprise offering affordable and high-quality products to nearly one in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members, as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace, the TRICARE program, and individuals in correctional facilities.

Neidorff has served on Trinity’s Board of Trustees since 2005 and was chair from 2016 - 2018. During his time as chair, Neidorff oversaw the completion of the University’s Campus Master Plan, which called for renovation of the Chapman and Halsell Centers and construction of a new building in that complex. In 2021, Trinity embarked on the construction of Dicke Hall and completed the Halsell Center renovation. The Michael Neidorff School of Business will be housed in the Chapman Center, which is slated to be completed in 2023.

The Neidorffs’ impact on Trinity has been felt for many years, most notably through the Neidorff Art Gallery and the family’s support of the University’s Center for the Sciences and Innovation.

Attachment