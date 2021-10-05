MasterControl’s Annual North American Customer Conference Features Insightful Speakers, Entertainment and New Product Innovations

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl , a digital platform that enables life sciences and regulated companies to develop, manufacture and commercialize life-changing products, today announced the start of its annual Masters Summit conference designed to bring customers together for networking and extended learning opportunities.



This year’s conference provides a diverse group of keynote speakers and product presentations, with Dr. Nina Tandon as the featured keynote and magician-comedian Justin Willman as the featured entertainment.

Tandon, CEO and co-founder of EpiBone, is pioneering skeletal repair with technology that grows functional tissues from stem cells. At Masters Summit, she will share her experience navigating the process of developing a biological product and building one of the most innovative life science companies of the century.

Between keynotes and breakout sessions, Willman will provide entertainment that is both stunning and creative. He’s best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans or you may have seen him in one of his many late-night television appearances.

Futurist Mike Walsh will open the second day of Masters Summit with insights into the organizations and leaders that are successfully navigating this period of change and preparing for the new world that awaits. For the past twenty years, Walsh has been a leading authority on disruptive innovation, digital transformation, and new ways of thinking.

“Our 2021 Masters Summit is packed with exciting speakers and opportunities for our customers & partners to expand their MasterControl expertise and interact with our teams,” said Jon Beckstrand, CEO of MasterControl. “As the world is rebounding from the pandemic, we have all been reminded about the impact of life sciences and the importance of quality. It’s great to be part of bringing quality and manufacturing professionals together at a time when many of them have been on the front lines of the pandemic response.”

Leading into this year’s event, MasterControl is experiencing one of its strongest growth rates at 62.2% year-to-date over this same period last year. Additionally, the company will be unveiling MasterControl Insights, designed to help customer to harness their data. Specifically designed for quality and manufacturing professions in highly regulated industries like life sciences, MasterControl Insights provides users with the ability to analyze, visualize and action quality and operational data and sets a strong base for more advanced data and AI/ML Insights.

“It is an exciting time for MasterControl,” Beckstrand. “We have spent 25 years helping life sciences companies digitize product information and processes, it is amazing to see the potential value of connecting product quality and manufacturing information to the enterprise and to enable AI/ML insights. The world needs our customer’s products, and we are just starting to see the speed and innovation that can be created as we smooth compliance and regulatory burdens.”

The event brings together more than 900 people, including customers, partners and speakers to share insight on innovation and transformational digital strategies. More information can be found at www.mastercontrol.com/events.

