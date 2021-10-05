Apollo to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 2, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Management will review Apollo’s financial results that day at 8:30 am ET via a public audio webcast, which may be accessed at https://www.apollo.com/stockholders/events-and-presentations. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a replay of the webcast available at the same link one hour after the event.



Apollo distributes its earnings releases via its website and email distribution lists. Those interested in receiving firm updates by email can sign up for them here.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. We seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid and opportunistic. Through our investment activity across our fully integrated platform, we serve the retirement income and financial return needs of our clients, and we offer innovative capital solutions to businesses. Our patient, creative, knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2021, Apollo had approximately $472 billion assets under management. To learn more, visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

For Investors:

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

For Media:

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com