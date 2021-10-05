H2O Innovation Wins a Water Reuse Project and Two First Nations Projects

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has recently won a water reuse project in California, two First Nations projects in Canada and another small-scale one. These contracts, with a total value of $9.9 M, bring the Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) backlog to $41.2 M.



H 2 O Innovation will be supplying a water reuse system for a major client located in Escondido, California. This project will incorporate ultrafiltration (“UF”) system followed by reverse osmosis (“RO”). The UF will be designed to have a net filtrate production capacity of 2.5 MGD (9,460 m3/day), while the RO has a permeate capacity of 2.0 MGD (7,570 m3/day). The system will treat tertiary effluent from the existing recycled water system to produce high purity recycled water that will be blended with the existing recycled water supply and used for agricultural irrigation.

“Our growing experience in the application of membrane technology to safely reuse treated water fits with our ongoing focus on this market as part of our 3-Year Strategic Plan. California and much of the Western US have experienced in recent years one of the most severe droughts on record. Water reuse is critical to the development of a diverse and resilient water supply. With the recent US Infrastructure and Jobs Act set to invest $1 billion in water recycling programs over the next five years, we consider being well positioned to be a part of the future of water reuse in North America”, stated Gregory Madden, Chief Strategy Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

The Corporation was also awarded the design and supply of a membrane bioreactor (“MBR”) system with an average day flow of 50,000 gpd (189 m3/day) for the Dene Tha’ First Nation in Northern Alberta (Canada). In addition to the supply of equipment, H 2 O Innovation will provide extensive training for the operations team at the customer’s site and an extended service contract to support the team for five years after the plant goes online.

“We believe in the importance of addressing the water issues of our First Nations communities. H 2 O Innovation is proud to have completed more than ten water and wastewater plants for First Nations communities that are still in service today. Our business model promoting customer care and strong customer retention through premium services, like remote monitoring and training, is a key driver for the success of our First Nations projects”, added Frederic Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H 2 O Innovation.

The third project involves the design and supply of a 457,000 gpd (1,730 m3/day) membrane system treating surface water for a First Nation community located on the north shore of Gouin Reservoir in Quebec (Canada). The scope of supply incudes pretreatment through multimedia filtration (“MMF”), followed by nanofiltration (“NF”) trains, and ultraviolet (“UV”) radiation for disinfection. The treatment process will provide exceptional drinking water quality by removing all suspended matter and most dissolved organics. The Corporation will also provide a service contract for plant operation including remote monitoring with data acquisition and system analysis to ensure reliable operation and optimal treatment performance.

The Corporation continues to work in partnership with First Nations communities to improve on-reserve water and wastewater infrastructure and expand access to clean drinking water. Reliable infrastructure is a key priority for Indigenous Services Canada. As of March 31, 2021, $2.05 billion of targeted funds has been invested to support water and wastewater-related infrastructure projects (Source: Government of Canada). There is still work to do for the remaining 53 long-term drinking water advisories in effect in 34 First Nations communities, and the Corporation has the expertise to help solve these issues.

Prospective disclosures

Certain statements set forth in this press release regarding the operations and the activities of H 2 O Innovation as well as other communications by the Corporation to the public that describe more generally management objectives, projections, estimates, expectations or forecasts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation. Forward-looking statements concern analysis and other information based on forecast future results, performance and achievements and the estimate of amounts that cannot yet be determined. Those forward-looking statements, based on the current expectations of management, involve a number of risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, which may result in actual and future results, performance, and achievements of the Corporation to be materially different than the said forward-looking statements., such as the Corporation’s ability (i) to execute, complete or deliver these projects, in a timely manner and without additional costs, mostly due to the challenges resulting from the global supply chain and the Covid-19 pandemic, and (ii) to capture new opportunities and projects despite the significant investments that are expected from governments and other local authorities in water recycling programs and water and wastewater-related infrastructure projects. Information about the risk factors to which the Corporation is exposed is provided in the Annual Information Form dated September 27, 2021 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

About H 2 O Innovation

Innovation is in our name, and it is what drives the organization. H 2 O Innovation is a complete water solutions company focused on providing best-in-class technologies and services to its customers. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars: i) Water Technologies & Services (WTS) applies membrane technologies and engineering expertise to deliver equipment and services to municipal and industrial water, wastewater, and water reuse customers, ii) Specialty Products (SP) is a set of businesses that manufacture and supply a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables and engineered products for the global water treatment industry, and iii) Operation & Maintenance (O&M) provides contract operations and associated services for water and wastewater treatment systems. Through innovation, we strive to simplify water. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

