Worksport Eyes Future Solar Innovation with Perovskite R&D

Mississauga, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd (Nasdaq-CM: WKSP; WKSPW) (the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has entered into a joint collaboration with Greatcell Solar Italy.



Worksport’s commitment to decarbonizing transportation is attracting the best of the best in complementary companies that hold a similar vision: to shift consumer mindsets toward grid-independent technology solutions.

Worksport partners with industry-leading solar providers for flexible, high efficiency, mono-crystalline panels for their Terravis systems, currently available for pre-order. Management believes the inaugural Terravis solar cover and COR energy storage system will establish a very loyal market, one that will look forward to next-generation technological enhancements across the Company’s product lines. And this is precisely why the Company is excited to partner with Greatcell, a Top 3 Global Innovator in Perovskite Solar Cell technology.

Greatcell, headquartered in Australia, has been building on a substantial IP portfolio covering 3rd-Generation Solar Technologies since 2012. Through its R&D, it is creating low-cost, bespoke, renewable electricity transducers, based on PSC, that can compete against all other forms of energy production in all lighting conditions.

“Perovskite Solar Cells provide upwards of double the energy conversion efficiency compared to mono-crystalline silicon - even in shade and low light - require simpler manufacturing processes, and are light weight,” states Greatcell Solar Italia Managing Director Dr. Luca Sorbello.

Worksport believed that for consumers to want to adopt these types of technologies, the Company must lead the way in these innovations, maintaining simple, affordable, top-tier, and practical product implementations. As Greatcell is specially positioned to commercialize PSC technology through micropower and midi-power cells for IoT, mobile, and other rechargeables - markets that are measured in the billions of devices - Worksport management considers the collaboration a natural partnership.

Greatcell was the very first solar harvesting energy company that recognized the opportunity what Worksport is aiming to achieve through its Terravis Energy’s Solis line of solar harvesting tonneau covers. Their management immediately realized that Perovskite would be a perfect fit as its band gap photoluminescence would allow the Solis tonneau cover to collect a wider spectrum of light to convert into electricity, which will make future iterations of the Worksport and Terravis Energy solar line that much more powerful and competitive.

“Worksport, through its subsidiary Terravis Energy, is very excited to work with companies such as Greatcell as we strive to provide our customers with the latest in solar technology available on the market. The best is yet to come through strategic partnerships such as this one, which demonstrates the Company’s commitment to decarbonize transportation with the most innovative solutions,” states Terravis Energy CEO Lorenzo H. Rossi.

About Greatcell Energy Pty Ltd.

Greatcell Energy has its pedigree in being built on the back of over 20 years of activity in developing and manufacturing products utilizing 3rd generation solar technologies. Its goal is to be a leader in the introduction and utilization of photovoltaic technologies for all lighting conditions - wherever we look, wherever there is light, Greatcell Energy sees opportunities for light harvesting with photovoltaics.

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the renewable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com , www.investworksport.com and www.goterravis.com.

