Sunstock Announces Application To Uplist To OTCQB Venture Market

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunstock, Inc. (OTC PINK: SSOK) has submitted OTCQB application materials to OTC Markets Group, operator of OTCMarkets.com.

The OTCQB Venture Market, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities.

With significant growth expected of the company’s strategies and an expanded emphasis on transparency, management believes that Sunstock is in the ideal position to uplist to the OTCQB Venture Market and gain the increased visibility that the OTCQB provides.

Jason Chang, CEO of Sunstock, commented, "Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone and will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders while growing our exposure to a much broader investing community.”

The listing of the Company’s common shares on the OTCQB remains subject to the approval of the OTCQB and the satisfaction of applicable listing requirements.

About Sunstock Inc.

Sunstock Inc. is involved in the distribution of precious metals, primarily gold. The Company pursues a “ground-to-coin” strategy, whereby uses its wholesale and retail channels to sell these precious metals. Sunstock acquires mineral rights and gold mining assets, enabling shareholders to invest in the precious metals sector without incurring many of the costs and risks associated with actual mining operations. The Company sells its inventory to customers and investors through Mom’s Silver Shop, its leading precious metals retail store located in Sacramento, Calif. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.SunstockInc.com

