Kevin Reid Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Related to Acquisition of Common Shares of Solstice Gold Corporation

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kevin Reid announces today that on October 4, 2021, he directly acquired an aggregate of 11,054,833 common shares (the “Warrant Shares”) of Solstice Gold Corp. (the “Company”) on exercise of an aggregate of 11,054,833 warrants of the Company (the “Warrants”), with each Warrant having been issued on June 10, 2020 pursuant to a non-brokered private placement financing conducted by the Company and being exercisable for one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) at a price of $0.06 per Common Share, for total consideration of $663,289.98. As announced by the Company on September 15, 2021 and October 5, 2021, the Warrant Shares were acquired by Mr. Reid in connection with funding a portion of the purchase price in respect of the Company’s acquisition of a certain portfolio of royalty and property interests (the “Acquisition”), with the balance of the purchase price being funded using proceeds raised by the Company in a non-brokered private placement of 25,000,000 Common Shares (the “Financing”).



Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Warrant Shares, Mr. Reid directly held an aggregate of 11,054,833 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.08% of the then total issued and outstanding Common Shares. Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Warrant Shares, other than the Warrants, Mr. Reid did not hold, directly or indirectly, any convertible securities of the Company.

Immediately following the acquisition of the Warrant Shares and completion of the Financing and the Acquisition, Mr. Reid directly holds an aggregate of 22,109,666 Common Shares, representing approximately 14.49% of the total issued and outstanding Common Shares and does not directly or indirectly hold any convertible securities of the Company.

The Warrant Shares were acquired by Mr. Reid for investment purposes. Mr. Reid may, depending on market and other conditions, or as future circumstances may dictate, from time to time, on an individual or joint basis, increase or dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities he holds or will hold, or may continue to hold. In the future, Mr. Reid will evaluate his investment in the Corporation from time to time and may, based on such evaluation and the market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease his security holdings through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

This news release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the “Early Warning Report”). A copy of the Early Warning Report will be available on SEDAR under the Corporation’s issuer profile at www.sedar.com or by contacting the Corporation at its head office at Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6, Attn. David Fischer CFO, 604-351-7181. Mr. Reid has an address at 135 Mildenhall Road, North York, Ontario M4N 3H4.