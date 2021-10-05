Cradlepoint Accelerates Wireless WAN for Branch Adoption with Enterprise-Class LTE and 5G Solutions

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cradlepoint , the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions, today announced a series of updates showcasing the ongoing acceleration of Wireless WAN adoption within enterprise fixed location environments. With its industry-leading cellular intelligence, LTE and 5G technology, Cradlepoint Wireless WAN edge solutions offer the speed, agility and resiliency needed for organizations to transform their branch networks for the cloud and post-pandemic era with ultimate agility, anywhere reach and always-on reliability.



The Era of Wireless WAN

Digital transformation was already a strategic goal for enterprises, and the pandemic has caused enterprises to transform their businesses in terms of how operations run, how new innovations are delivered, and how customers are served. Businesses now require unprecedented levels of secure and reliable connectivity to people, places, and things everywhere. Whether leveraging IoT, equipping mobile first responders with the latest technology, serving customers outside, or delivering new purchases to customer’s homes, networks must be agile and easy to deploy. Medical services have turned to extending care beyond the four walls of hospitals and clinics via virtual doctor visits or temporary indoor and outdoor treatment facilities, or even customer homes to meet global medical requirements.

IDC’s Future of Connectedness Survey1 found that 40% of enterprises want to improve their competitive position through speed and flexibility with 5G, SD-WAN, and Wi-Fi 6 over the next 12-24 months, while nearly 35% have the goal of investing in technology that helps connect people, things, processes, and applications. This agility mandate equates to a new Wireless WAN ability that provides enterprises with a fast and flexible network that extends coverage to areas wires don’t easily go and to meet the needs of transformed businesses.

“Connectivity is the common denominator in how people, things, applications, and processes interact,” said Paul Hughes, research director of the IDC Future of Connectedness Survey. “Today, the need for connectivity is more important than ever, keeping enterprises and consumers connected, informed, safe, productive, and entertained in what is an extremely uncertain time. Organizations must address unevenness in connectivity across different environments and locations as employees and consumers increasingly look for – and expect – digital experiences supported by ubiquitous, reliable, and robust connectivity. This is why the market is increasingly investing in Wireless WAN solutions to do just that.”

Cradlepoint is Helping Customers Embrace a Wireless WAN Future

Many enterprise environments utilize Cradlepoint Wireless WAN solutions for primary cellular connectivity to locations unreachable by wired connections. With 5G, which is fiber-fast and cellular simple, the use cases for primary wireless are expanding. As a result, Cradlepoint has become an essential part of these enterprises’ infrastructure to facilitate their day-to-day operations as well as propel their digital and business transformation processes.

“The combination of COVID-19 and the resulting flurry of business transformation that has ensued has underscored the adoption of Wireless WAN for more agile, secure and reliable networks,” said Donna Johnson, Cradlepoint VP of product & solutions marketing. “Companies are rapidly shifting to use technology to transform their businesses and to get closer to where their customers live, work, play, and shop. Wireless WAN is a key enabler to making this happen.”

For example, Disney uses a combination of public and private cellular technology and Cradlepoint wireless solutions to cut-the-cord and securely and reliably connect Point-of-Sale in retail stores and at special events as well as for park entrance bracelet registration, and guest Wi-Fi on buses.

"Our use of cellular broadband and Private LTE for on-site Point-of-Sale and guest service support has paved the way for new and innovative ways to interact with our guests and clients,” according to the guest experience manager for Disney. “Cradlepoint’s solutions expanded the reach of our branch networks, resulting in even more engagement and unique experiences."

Aspen Medical is a provider of medical services and facilities in over 17 countries worldwide, often operating in remote locations and conflict zones where fixed connectivity is a challenge. During the global pandemic, Aspen Medical teams are operating in multiple environments, sometimes with teams of 20-30 persons per site requiring good connectivity to deliver on their mission.

“We chose Cradlepoint not only for the speed of high-performance cellular, but also for security. We wanted to create a secure network for our vaccine clinic staff to work in — not having to rely on open Wi-Fi in places where we don’t have administration rights. These solutions provide us with a secure network from head office to the edge, with full cloud-based control.” said Sanja Marais, general manager of technology and innovation, Aspen Medical.

For more information on Cradlepoint’s Wireless WAN offerings and its complete portfolio, please visit https://cradlepoint.com/technology/wireless-wan/.

