OverActive Media and Teams Earn Seven Esports Awards Nominations

TORONTO and MADRID, Spain, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM), along with members of their professional Call of Duty esports team Toronto Ultra and League of Legends esports team MAD Lions, have earned seven Esports Awards nominations. Driven initially by public selection, nominees are narrowed down to a shortlist of finalists for each category by a panel of well-respected industry professionals.



OverActive Media and its teams are nominated for the following Esports Awards:

OverActive Media, Esports Organization of the Year

MAD Lions, Esports Team of the Year in Association with Secretlab

Mark “MarkyB” Bryceland, Toronto Ultra, Esports Coach of the Year in Partnership with Expedia

James “Mac” MacCormack, MAD Lions, Esports Coach of the Year in Partnership with Expedia

Jamie “Insight” Craven, Toronto Ultra, Esports Controller Rookie of the Year in Partnership with Scuf

Cameron “Cammy” McKilligan, Toronto Ultra, Esports Play of the Month August 2021

Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla, Esports PC Rookie of the Year



“Being a finalist for seven Esports Awards is a huge indicator of the progress we’ve made over the past year, and we have no plans of slowing down. We’ve invested heavily in player development, scouting, physical and mental well-being and on our coaching staff, and we’re gaining momentum with both fans and the industry,” said Adam Adamou, Chief Strategy Officer, OverActive Media. “The nominations across the teams are well deserved and reinforce the exceptional results delivered in 2021.”

The teams’ performance this season is a result of the efforts of many. MAD Lions, the back-to-back 2021 LEC Champions are representing Europe as its top seed at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship running today through November 6 in Iceland. Meanwhile, the Counter Strike (CSGO) team is focused on rebuilding the squad with some of Europe’s top rookies and is moving up the rankings qualifying for IEM Fall and the BLAST Premiere Fall showdown. In North America, the Toronto Ultra celebrated an incredible season securing the Major II Championship and ending the season in the Grand Final of the Call of Duty League Championship Weekend, while Toronto Defiant had its most successful season-to-date amid a strong finish in the post-season Championship Play-In Tournament.

One of the most anticipated events in the industry, the Esports Awards is an annual awards show dedicated to honouring and celebrating achievements in the esports sector, with categories dedicated to the community, creative, industry, on-air, and professional competitive scene. The Awards honour and recognize the esports community’s rising stars as well as the industry’s most influential personalities and is the only awards show dedicated to recognizing esports achievement.

Award winners are determined through input from the aforementioned panel as well as a fan vote from the broader esports community. Voting for the Esports Awards is currently open for all fans on the Esports Awards website until November 10, 2021, with the award ceremony set to take place in Arlington, Texas on November 20, 2021, and streamed on Twitch.

For more information, please contact:

Leah Gaucher, Director, PR & Communications, OverActive Media

(647) 924-2614

lgaucher@oam.gg

Jorge Schnura, Co-Founder & President, MAD Lions

(+34) 696 190-880

jorge@madlions.com

ABOUT OVERACTIVE MEDIA

OverActive Media (TSXV:OAM) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with operations in Madrid, Spain and Berlin, Germany. OverActive’s mandate is to build an integrated global company delivering sports, media and entertainment products for today’s generation of fans with a focus on esports, videogames, content creation and distribution, culture, and live and online events. OverActive owns team franchises in (i) the Overwatch League, operating as the Toronto Defiant, (ii) the Call of Duty League, operating as the Toronto Ultra, (iii) the League of Legends European Championship (“LEC”), operating as the MAD Lions, (iv) the Superliga, operating as the MAD Lions Madrid, and (v) Flashpoint, operating as MAD Lions Counter Strike: Global Offensive (a franchised league operated by B Site Inc., a company in which OverActive holds a minority interest), as well as other non-affiliated CS:GO tournaments and leagues. OverActive also operates both live and online events, operating as OAM Live and maintains an active social media presence with its fans and community members, operates fan clubs, and other fan-related activities that increase the reach of its brands.

ABOUT MAD LIONS

MAD Lions was born in 2017 as an esports club that, with its name, (MAD: Madrid; Lions: Lions of the Cybele) aims to become a world-renowned team in Madrid. Almost four years later, it has become one of the most relevant clubs in the esports industry in Spain and worldwide.

Founded by Jorge Schnura and Marcos Eguillor, and with Willyrex and Vegetta777 as partners, MAD Lions competes in the League of Legends European Championship (LEC Spring Split Champions), the Superliga in Spain and as MAD Lions CS: GO in the Flashpoint League. MAD Lions represents Hispanic passion and is governed by the values of Passion for Life, Passion for Gaming.

