Enlivex Receives Notice of Allowance for Israeli Patent Application Covering Allocetra Derived from Pooled Donor Cells

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company targeting diseased macrophages in patients with sepsis, COVID-19 and solid tumors, today announced that the Israeli Patent Office issued a notice of allowance for a new patent application (number 255119) covering AllocetraTM, the Company’s immunotherapy product candidate. Upon issuance, the patent will provide added intellectual property protection in Israel through at least 2037, with claims covering the use of pooled donor cells as source materials for AllocetraTM. The Company expects that this new Israeli patent will be issued in the first quarter of 2022.

Enlivex is developing AllocetraTM as a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Diseases such as solid cancers, sepsis, COVID-19 and many others reprogram macrophages out of their homeostatic state. These non-homeostatic macrophages contribute significantly to the severity of the respective diseases. By restoring macrophage homeostasis, AllocetraTM has the potential to provide a novel immunotherapeutic mechanism of action for life-threatening clinical indications that are defined as “unmet medical needs”, as a stand-alone therapy or in combination with other therapeutic agents.

