Akero Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKRO), a cardio-metabolic biotechnology company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that Tim Rolph, Akero’s Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. (ET).



A live webcast of the Company presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.akerotx.com. Following the live webcasts, archived replays will be available on the Company's website.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX) is a differentiated Fc-FGF21 fusion protein that has been engineered to mimic the balanced biological activity profile of native FGF21, an endogenous hormone that alleviates cellular stress and regulates metabolism throughout the body. EFX is designed to offer convenient once-weekly subcutaneous dosing. The consistency and magnitude of observed effects position EFX to be a potentially best-in-class medicine, if approved, for treatment of NASH. EFX is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2b clinical trial in NASH patients with F2/F3 fibrosis, the HARMONY study. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco. Visit us at www.akerotx.com for more information.

