Negative Foods Newsletter Shines a Light on the Technologies, People and Companies Bringing Carbon Negative Foods to Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new food system based on foods that draw down carbon on a net basis has the potential to be a lever to reverse climate change. This is the fundamental idea behind the new Negative Foods Newsletter , a weekly dispatch from sustainable food entrepreneur, Paul Lightfoot .



“With the food industry emitting a third of global greenhouse gasses, now is the time for investors, marketers, manufacturers and eaters to step up to the responsibility — and opportunity! — of creating and supporting a new food system dedicated to reversing climate change,” said Lightfoot. “By eating less industrial meat, reducing food waste and converting farmland to regenerative agricultural practices, we can remove greenhouse gasses from the atmosphere while rebuilding soils, cleaning our lakes, rivers and oceans, and providing consumers with more nutritious food.”

Negative Foods Newsletter, which is distributed to subscribers every Friday, is dedicated to covering the foods that have carbon neutral or carbon negative footprints, and the technologies, people and companies that bring negative foods to market. From the carbon impact of the beef , beer and olive industries, to negative foods shopping guides and a deep dive into carbon labeling , Lightfoot shares his insights on relevant topics with the goal of sparking a “Negative Foods” movement.

“If we can create a groundswell of consumer demand for foods with negative carbon footprints, market forces will guide farmers and food companies toward regenerative practices. I predict the next five years will bring a cheerful tidal wave of carbon-negative foods to the market, and by feeding ourselves with such foods, we’ll make the world a better place and save it for future generations,” continued Lightfoot.

Paul Lightfoot is the president of BrightFarms, which he founded in 2011 with the goal of revolutionizing the U.S. produce supply chain through the creation of the first national, local produce brand. BrightFarms, which grows the tastiest, freshest and most responsibly grown produce, was recently acquired by Cox Enterprises. Lightfoot is a Member of the Board of Directors of the United Fresh Produce Association and Chairman of the USDA’s Fruit & Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee. He has been recognized as one of Fast Company’s “1000 Most Creative People in Business” and by Chain Store Age’s “Rising Stars in Retail”. He also has a TED Talk, which you can see here .

Click here to subscribe to the Negative Foods Newsletter . You can also follow the Negative Foods movement on Twitter and LinkedIn .

ABOUT NEGATIVE FOODS

In each weekly edition of Negative Foods Newsletter sustainable food entrepreneur Paul Lightfoot — who has been involved in food and agriculture for over 10 years as the founder of multiple companies and in advisory and board capacities — shares information and insights on the technologies, people and companies bringing carbon-negative and carbon-neutral foods to market. Lightfoot’s goal is to impact market forces and guide farmers and food companies toward regenerative practices by generating a groundswell of consumer demand for foods with negative carbon footprints. To start learning about how a food system based on carbon-negative foods can help be a lever to reverse climate change, subscribe to Negative Foods Newsletter for free at https://paullightfoot.substack.com/ .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1304276-d794-41c1-bd0f-6ded889b0387