Discovery Education Continues Supporting Educators During the COVID-19 Pandemic with Hundreds of No Cost Daily Activities

SILVER SPRING, MD, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to continue its support of educators during the COVID-19 pandemic, Discovery Education—the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place—today announced it is making approximately 500 daily classroom activities available to teachers nationwide at no cost throughout the school year. Available until June of 2022, these free activities are designed to be quickly integrated into instruction no matter where it is taking place.

Providing inspiration and serving as a launch pad for teacher planning, these free resources are available in the K-2, 3-5, and 6-8 grade bands and serve teachers what they are looking for when they need it most. All activities will be released on a monthly basis, are organized to support weekly instructional goals, and were created based on the most searched terms during each month of the school year. These engaging daily activities include Daily Fix-Its, Background Builders, Writing Prompts, and more to address specific learning needs. The monthly release of educator-informed activities provide fun, engaging, standards-aligned instructional supports that connect teachers across the country in a shared experience of learning. To access Discovery Education’s no-cost digital activities and for more information visit the Daily Activities website.

“The opening of the 2021-2022 school year was supposed to be different. This year, parents, teachers, and students were all looking forward to returning to classrooms that looked more like those from the pre-COVID-19 era,” said Scott Kinney, Chief Executive Officer of Discovery Education. “However, the rise of the Delta Variant and various other factors have created a high-level of uncertainty among education stakeholders. Across the country, there remains a lot of questions about how educators will navigate these complicated times, and by making these student activities available, we hope to ease some of the burden educators have been carrying so heroically since March of 2020.”

Educators who already have access to Discovery Education’s award-winning K-12 platform will find these resources pre-populated in the service's Activity Center. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators a recently enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction in any learning environment.

Discovery Education’s team continues adding, contextualizing, and organizing exciting new content and timely and relevant resources to the platform each month in response to current events and the ever-evolving needs of educators. These resources, sourced from trusted partners, are aligned to state and national standards, and help educators bring the outside world into teaching and learning every day.

