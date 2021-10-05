Mobix Labs Names Phil Sansone as Vice President of Worldwide Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs Inc., a global wireless and wired connectivity solutions provider, today announced the appointment of Phil Sansone as vice president of worldwide sales.



Sansone brings 30+ years of worldwide sales experience to Mobix Labs. In his role at the company, Sansone will be responsible for global sales of Mobix Labs’ True5G™ beamformers, antenna solutions and analog/RF semiconductors, as well as its line of True Xero™ HDMI and USB active optical cables.

“Phil brings a wealth of knowledge in worldwide sales to Mobix Labs, and we are thrilled to welcome him aboard,” said Fabian Battaglia, CEO of Mobix Labs. “His experience leading international partnerships and worldwide distribution channels is invaluable to us as we focus on the global growth of both our wireless and wired product offerings.”

Prior to Mobix Labs, Sansone served as vice president of global distribution sales for MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits. He previously was vice president of global distribution sales at Microsemi Corp., a provider of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions that was acquired by Microchip Technology in 2018. Earlier in his career, Sansone spent nearly two decades at electronic components distributor Avnet, where he eventually led North American sales and engineering teams as senior vice president.

About Mobix Labs

Founded in 2020, Mobix Labs Inc. provides True Xero™ latency connectivity solutions for 5G wireless and high bandwidth cable networks. The company develops ultra-compact, fully integrated, single-chip, single-die, CMOS-based mmWave beamformers, antenna solutions and RF/mixed signal semiconductors necessary for mmWave 5G and next-generation wireless products. The company also develops hybrid active optical cables, transceivers and optical engines for the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. Based in Irvine, Calif., Mobix Labs also has offices in San Jose, Phoenix and Shanghai. More information on the company can be found by visiting http://www.mobixlabs.com or by following on Twitter @MobixLabsInc and LinkedIn .