Flow Capital Announces Completion of US$1.8 Million Capital Raise by Flow Priority Return Fund II

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV: FW) (“Flow Capital” or the “Company”) announces that it has raised an additional US$1.8 million (“Investment Amount”), from existing investors in its Flow Priority Return Fund II LP (“LP II” or “Fund II”).



The funds were raised on a private placement basis from a collection of institutional and high net worth investors.

The Company has granted to Fund II a royalty interest of 8 of the Company’s existing investments (the “Underlying Royalty Contracts”). Pursuant to the terms of Fund II, the Company is subscribing for such number of subordinated units as is equal to 25% of the capital raised in senior units issued in Fund II.

All of the capital was raised in exchange for the issuance of Glass G Senior Units which pay a yield of 9.25% per annum (the “Class G Return”).

Since its inception in October 2020, LP II has raised approximately C$21.5M of net new capital from the issuance of preferred units.

“The capital raised in this LP II will help Flow to continue to grow its portfolio of revenue-linked royalty and venture debt investments in high-growth companies," said Alex Baluta, CEO of Flow Capital.

About Flow Capital

Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to high-growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

