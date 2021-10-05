Discovery Senior Living Emphasizes Lifestyle Personalization With Launch of New FlexChoice® Program

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Senior Living ("Discovery") has announced the initial launch of a proprietary, new lifestyle program the company calls FlexChoice®. Created to help empower a more customized lifestyle experience for each individual resident, FlexChoice® allows seniors to choose from dozens of available dining and lifestyle service options and pay only for those they opt to enjoy each month.

The FlexChoice® program is one of several, new and upcoming innovations designed and developed by Discovery to empower more customized lifestyle experiences that will better satisfy the next generation of active seniors. The more resident-focused operating model is a part of an overall vision for the future that the company calls "Experiential Living."

Rooted in freedom, optionality and resident choice, the new FlexChoice® program typically utilizes a tiered, membership structure where residents can select one of three (3) levels, including FlexChoice® Classic, Premium or Supreme. Each level delivers unique benefits and, together, creates a spectrum that caters to residents with wide-ranging consumption patterns.

"Lifestyle customization programs like FlexChoice® deliver unprecedented freedom and a more personalized way of life for each individual resident," said Gottfried Ernst, Vice President of Operations for Discovery Senior Living. "This really signifies an overall shift away from the decades-old sameness of 'one-size-fits-all' programming and, in many ways, marks the beginning of a more modern era for senior living in Discovery communities; one that's driven by personalization and more resident-focused experiences."

Following successful program launches at select Discovery Village communities in Florida, South Carolina and Texas, FlexChoice® is expected to roll out to additional active independent living communities across the Discovery enterprise in the coming months.

Discovery Senior Living currently owns and operates a regionally branded portfolio of more than 70 communities in 15 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of almost 12,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

Media Inquiries :

Heidi LaVanway, Vice President of Marketing

HLaVanway@DiscoveryMGT.com | 239.301.5330

Related Images











Image 1: FlexChoice®, by Discovery Senior Living





Discovery Senior Living's new FlexChoice® program promises resident benefits including superior value and cost savings, as well as more flexible dining and entertainment options, for a more personalized lifestyle experience overall.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment