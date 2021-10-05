New Book Commemorates Toronto Maple Leafs’ Historic Championship Record

Last Stanley Cup win was 1967

Leafs now own the record for longest championship drought

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opening night is October 13, 2021 for the Toronto Maple Leafs. This is the 55th season since they won the Stanley Cup in 1967. Since that time:

718 players have worn the Leafs jersey,

24 head coaches have been behind the bench,

15 general managers have been in the front office,

5 different majority owners have controlled the team, and

more than 38 million fans have attended the home games of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

But there is one thing that has eluded the organization since 1967, and Leafs fans know exactly what that is. And now everyone else does too!

In his new book, The Complete History of Toronto Maple Leafs Championships in the Last Six Decades ($14.95, Ten Star Publishing Ltd., September 2021), author Stan Lee Slump (a pseudonym) chronicles the decade-by-decade ascension of the Leafs to their historic National Hockey League record: the longest stretch of time without winning the Stanley Cup. The Leafs replaced the previous record holder, the New York Rangers, in July 2021 so, the Leafs are Number One and will remain Number One until they win their next Stanley Cup. This book commemorates that inglorious feat in an unusual way.

The Complete History of Toronto Maple Leafs Championships in the Last Six Decades is the first book to combine the lovable losers genre in the sports-humour category, with the (mostly) empty book style. And the result, like the team itself, is in a class of its own. Throughout the book, readers discover what the longest Stanley Cup drought looks like on paper. The book has six chapters (one for each decade) and 200-plus pages. There are no Pinocchios here, and not many words either!

Is The Complete History of Toronto Maple Leafs Championships in the Last Six Decades a book written for disgruntled Leafs fans, or a tribute book saluting the dedication of Leafs fans? Says author Stan Lee Slump, "it is up to readers to decide. For the sake of Leafs fans, I hope that a revised edition for a seventh decade will not be necessary!"

YouTube trailer: The Complete History of Toronto Maple Leafs Championships in the Last Six Decades

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KM7OirUHzk

The Complete History of Toronto Maple Leafs Championships in the Last Six Decades ($14.95, 216 pages, paperback, ISBN 978-1-7778712-0-8) is available at Amazon, Indigo, and other fine bookstores, or at www.StanSlump.com.

