Buckle Selects Metromile Enterprise to Power FNOL Process

SAN FRANCISCO and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metromile Enterprise Solutions, LLC , the cloud-based technology platform used by property and casualty insurers to automate insurance claims, announces today that Buckle , an inclusive tech-enabled financial services platform, has chosen Metromile REPORT for digital first notice of loss (FNOL) services. Buckle is Metromile Enterprise’s first partnership with a company that specializes in addressing the insurance needs of rideshare and delivery drivers.



REPORT is Metromile’s digital, contextual, self-service FNOL solution for customer-facing data collection and customer service agents. Buckle will now be able to provide its policyholders with 24/7/365 access to critical services and support digital claims via mobile or web.

“Like Buckle, we believe that the economy is changing, and insurance products and services should be built to address the future: digital first and meeting customers where they live, work, and play,” said Metromile Enterprise General Manager Amrish Singh. “Rideshare and delivery drivers are highly valued contributors to the economy, and we’re proud that Metromile’s technology will help Buckle improve the claims process for them.”

Through REPORT, rideshare and delivery drivers who have an accident can quickly and easily file a claim and upload photos and documentation directly from the device of their choice. Simplifying the claims process helps these drivers get back on the road and back to earning faster than before.

For Buckle, REPORT will provide a branded, touchless claims journey that reduces FNOL abandonment, service requests and adjuster volume, and overall operating costs.

“Gig economy workers can face significant financial challenges if they have an incident on the job or off, so our goal is to make things simple, fast and stress-free,” said Buckle Vice President George Rosen . “We conducted a thorough evaluation of possible solutions, and Metromile’s digital-first, road-tested approach was the clear choice. I’m confident it will improve our customers’ experience throughout the claims process.”

Metromile Enterprise customers like Buckle who leverage FNOL services can also collect high value, structured data including pictures and videos that can be used in several ways -- including predicting fraud using Metromile DETECT, fully automating claims from intake to payments, and offering rich digital self-serve experiences like repair automation, rental automation and total loss automation using Metromile STREAMLINE.

About Buckle

Buckle is the inclusive digital financial services company serving the rising middle class and providers to the gig economy. Using a portfolio of technologies and data sources, Buckle provides insurance and credit products to those who earn less than the average American wage and are subsequently penalized for having poor or no credit. Connect with Buckle on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn . Visit www.buckleup.com .

About Metromile Enterprise

Metromile (NASDAQ: MILE, MILEW) is a leading digital insurance platform in the United States. With data science as its foundation, Metromile offers real-time, personalized auto insurance policies by the mile instead of the industry’s reliance on approximations that have historically made prices unfair. Metromile’s digitally native offering is built around the modern driver’s needs, featuring automated claims, complimentary smart driving features and annual average savings of 47% over what they were paying their previous auto insurer.

Metromile Enterprise licenses its touchless claims technology platform to insurance companies around the world. This cloud-based software as a service enables carriers to operate with greater efficiency, automate claims to expedite resolution, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of employees.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “expect,” “possible,” “will,” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectation that the Buckle partnership will improve claims experience for Buckle’s rideshare and delivery drivers throughout the U.S. and the expected benefits. Any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activities, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other important factors are discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” in our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 10, 2021, and in our other filings with the SEC. While we may elect to update or revise such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so.



