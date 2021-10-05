TOMI Receives Purchase Order From Global Top 5 Biopharmaceutical Partner

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP), announced that it has received a purchase order from a multinational top five pharmaceutical company. The order is comprised of TOMI’s SteraMist Environment system and validation service, for use at several of the Company’s locations. Based on its ongoing conversations with this customer, TOMI understands that this is an initial order for a new facility, and the Company expects additional future follow-on orders for this partner’s multiple locations for both additional environment systems and our Custom Engineered System (CES) across the U.S. and Europe.



Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, TOMI’s COO, states, “As we continue to partner with large, global pharmaceutical companies and with the many advantages of SteraMist iHP technology has to offer, our partners are expanding SteraMist decontamination throughout their numerous facilities. As we prove the value of our technology and products, we are well positioned for follow-on business. We are excited to expand this opportunity to permanently integrate SteraMist iHP technology with the installation and implementation of the CES product line, both domestically and internationally with this prestigious customer, promoting our SteraMist brand on a global level and demonstrating our commitment to disinfection around the world with our premier client base. Life science partners take time to establish, and the industry experienced a pause due to COVID-19, but these strong partnerships have proven profitable, and we continue to strive to represent the industry standard.”

SteraMist ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP) technology produces a non-hazardous, eco-friendly disinfection while leaving no byproducts behind which aligns with the company’s focus on corporate responsibility and sustainability initiatives. TOMI partnership with this leading pharmaceutical company complements its work with other established Life Science pharmaceutical customers such as Pfizer and Catalent.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for indoor surface disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage Hydrogen Peroxide as its only active ingredient to produce a fog of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™). Represented by the SteraMist® brand of products, iHP™ produces a germ-killing aerosol that works like a visual non-caustic gas.

TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of commercial structures, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, military barracks, police and fire departments, and athletic facilities. TOMI products and services have also been used in single-family homes and multi-unit residences.

TOMI develops training programs and application protocols for its clients and is a member in good standing with The American Biological Safety Association, The American Association of Tissue Banks, Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology, Society for Healthcare Epidemiology of America, America Seed Trade Association, and The Restoration Industry Association.

For additional information, please visit http://www.tomimist.com/ or contact us at info@tomimist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections of future performance based on management’s judgment, beliefs, current trends, and anticipated product performance. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to partnerships with major pharmaceutical customers and the expectation to receive follow-on orders from customers. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, the general business and economic conditions and other risks as described in our SEC filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed by us with the SEC and other periodic reports we filed with the SEC. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. Other unknown or unpredictable factors or underlying assumptions subsequently proving to be incorrect could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance, or achievements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All information provided in this press release is as of today’s date, unless otherwise stated, and we undertake no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT



John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com