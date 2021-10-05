Feel Foods Applies For “Buy BC” Certification Following Successful Vegan Food Truck Debut

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the “Company” or “Feel Foods”) (CSE: “FEEL”) (OTC: “FLLLF”) is pleased to report a successful debut of its Vegan Food Truck at Rocky Point Park in Port Moody, BC on Sunday October 3rd, 2021.



The Feel Foods Truck provided its first direct to consumer engagement and received overwhelming positive feedback, in-person and online on its social media platforms for its Plant-based meat products combined with its recently announced Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products in “ready to eat” delicious, finished meals including: Plant-based Chicken and Beef burgers with Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze as well as Plant-based Chicken Nuggets and Chicken Strips. Future Feel Foods Truck events and locations will be announced on the Company’s social media prior to each event.

Follow Feel Foods Social Media: Instagram.com/feelfoodsco

In preparation for retail rollout into Western Canada, Feel Foods is completing the design of its retail consumer packaging for grocery and specialty stores as well as direct from its e-commerce website to launch shortly.

The Company has also applied for “Buy BC” certification that assists in increasing sales in local BC markets and an effective way to communicate to consumers that a product is produced locally. Buy BC provides a trusted symbol to retailers and consumers to look for and identify products that are made in BC.

Benefits of Becoming a Buy BC Certified Product

Expand market share and sales: Adding a Buy BC logo to your product packaging helps consumers to easily identify and purchase local products. Our research shows that B.C. consumers are looking for local products, and that a B.C. identifier can help them make informed purchasing decisions.

Increase exposure: Your business and products will be promoted through a province-wide marketing and promotional campaign, which includes increased exposure through print, digital and social media channels.

Build consumer awareness and appreciation for your products: Consumers feel good about supporting B.C. farmers, producers and the economy. The Buy BC logo gives consumers confidence that your products are grown, processed or made right here in British Columbia.

“The Debut of our Feel Foods Truck was a great success and significantly increased the Company’s local presence. Feel Foods received positive feedback and numerous positive comments on our social media platforms. Food Truck participants experienced our stand-alone products as well as a finished, ready to eat plant-based meals that combined our plant-based chicken and beef patties with our Black Sheep Vegan Cheezes,” states Feel Foods CEO David Greenway. “As the company continues to grow, both organically and by way of acquisitions into new verticals we plan to add new and innovative offerings to our plant-based lineup while expanding our logistical and direct to consumer presence for everybody looking to introduce a plant-based lifestyle without compromise.”

The plant-based food market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $74.2 billion by 2027.* The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the factors such as increasing incidence of intolerance for animal protein, growing urbanization with new consumer aspirations, increasing vegan population, and significant venture investments in this sector.*

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned BE Good plant-based foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

