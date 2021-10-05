Mitesco Continues Nationwide Expansion, Finalizes Second Denver Location of The Good Clinic™ with Nationwide Developer Shea Properties

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc., (OTCQB: MITI) (“Mitesco” or the “Company”), a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare, today announced it has signed a lease for the second Denver location of The Good ClinicTM at The Quincy, located in the heart of Downtown Denver's financial district.



“In line with our plans to expand nationwide, and with our Minneapolis plans nearly complete, Denver becomes our second anchor marketplace. Downtown Denver sits at the center of a region with one of the most highly educated and fastest growing labor forces in the nation. Denver is one of the only metro areas to grow its labor force since the Covid-19 pandemic began – continuing a decade of growth, according to The Downtown Denver Marketplace organization. This makes it an ideal location for us to develop a long-term client base,” explained Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco.

“We signed our first Denver location recently in a property developed by LMC, Lennar Corporation’s multi-family division, the fourth largest apartment developer in the U.S. With the new site at The Quincy we continue to align ourselves with developers that represent expansion potential nationwide. Shea Properties, the developer of The Quincy, is a diversified real estate company engaged in the acquisition, design, development, construction, leasing, and management of business parks, shopping centers, apartment communities, and mixed-use environments. Currently, Shea Properties owns and operates approximately 10,000 apartment units and 6 million square feet of office, industrial and retail space in California, Colorado, and Washington, with a strong pipeline of future projects, with potential to align with our growth strategy.”

The Quincy is a 28-story, 359-unit, luxury apartment community with stunning views, unparalleled amenities, and an iconic design. The amenities include a rooftop deck with a glass-sided swimming pool that hovers over the building's edge. A resident lounge, fitness center, yoga studio and first-class management complete the community. The building also includes 16,892 square feet of street-level retail space along Curtis Street. The newest location of The Good ClinicTM is a part of the retail development at the site. The Company expects the new location to be operating in the first quarter of 2022.

For additional news and information about The Good Clinic, go to: www.thegoodclinic.com.

Our Operations and Subsidiaries: The Good Clinic, LLC and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited

The Good Clinic, LLC (www.thegoodclinic.com) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic plans to build out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. It will begin in Minneapolis and plans to expand nationwide. Today, 23 states facilitate nurse practitioners practicing to the full scope of their skills and training. The executive team at The Good Clinic™ includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited is the Company’s wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

