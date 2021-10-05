Burger King Selects Qlik to Serve Up Improved Customer Service and Restaurant Efficiency

Will Enable Global Leading Fast-Food Chain With Access to Real-Time Data to Drive Increased Restaurant Performance



PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announces that leading fast food chain Burger King has turned to Qlik to support its data and analytics business needs by consolidating data from different systems and improving the decision-making process at all levels within the business across all its restaurants.

“As a business, we identified three areas we needed to address. First was a way to quickly respond and correct issues that affect our restaurant efficiency and customer service. Second is to allow management to provide detailed daily reports to relevant staff. And third is to have a single source of truth from all our data sources. Partnering with Qlik has enabled us to address all these needs, and we are already seeing great results from using Qlik,” said Pavel Vasilyev, Deputy Head of Information Technology Department at Burger King Russia.

Burger King will be deploying Qlik Sense® across all local point-of-sale databases in 760 restaurants in Russia. This will allow managers and employees to see their restaurant performance indicators in real time and adjust their outputs if there are complaints or negative feedback from customers.

“We are excited to be working with Burger King to help them maintain their lead in the fast-moving fast-food market,” says Alexey Artemenko, Regional Director, Qlik Russia and the CIS. “With Qlik, the company is able to have a real-time view of a range of metrics such as revenue levels, sales of specific products and staffing levels, all to drive better performance and ultimately improve customer service in each of its restaurants.”

Qlik delivers a complete SaaS data analytics platform that sets the benchmark for a new generation of analytics. With a one-of-a-kind associative analytics engine, sophisticated AI, and high-performance cloud platform, Burger King can drive more value from its restaurants with Qlik, creating a truly data-driven enterprise.

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik provides an end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud platform to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik does business in more than 100 countries and serves over 50,000 customers around the world.

About Burger King

Founded in 1954 BURGER KING® brand is the second largest burger fast food chain in the world. “Burger King Russia” operates more 760 fast food restaurants with the help of 20.000 employees.

