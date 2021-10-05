Global Insights on Telecoms Consulting Market Estimated Around USD 6,420 Million By 2025: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Telecom Consulting Market By Network Type (Wireline and Wireless), By Services (Planning & Consulting, System Integration, and Operations & Maintenance), and By Application (4G/FTTH/LTE, Smart Grid, Mobile Broadband, Mobile Money & M-Payments, Cloud Services, Mobile Video/Content, and Unified Communications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” in its research database

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Telecom Consulting Market size & share expected to reach to USD 6,420 Million by 2025 from USD 3,834 Million in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period 2019 to 2025”

Global Telecom Consulting Market: Overview

The telecom sector is the heart of the digital economy and the firms involved in the telecom business garner more returns as compared to any other industry. Moreover, everything is changing in the telecom industry – consumers, competitors, technologies, and business models. Moreover, keeping the world connected was not an easy task earlier. However, the onset of new network technologies in the telecom sector and favorable government policies has made it a possible task. Apart from this, the emergence of telecom consulting solutions has not only assisted the telecom industry flourish but has also defined its growth.

Industry Major Market Players

VocalPoint Consulting Group,

Analysys Mason,

Capgemini,

CSG International,

Deloitte,

Dimension Data,

SoluComp Inc.,

Euroconsult,

IBM,

L.E.K. Consulting,

Bell Labs (Nokia),

McKinsey & Company

PwC,

Ericsson,

Tata Consultancy Services Limited,

The Boston Consulting Group,

VenturaTeam,

Detecon International,

Wipro Limited.

Market Dynamics

Rise in the number of small & medium-sized firms to steer the market growth

Small & medium-sized enterprises have restricted in-house network & IT infrastructure abilities and hence prefer outsourced managed services, thereby leading to the massive demand for telecom consulting solutions. Apart from this, huge spending on enterprise IT across myriad business verticals is set to steer the surge in the market expansion over the forecast timeline.

Furthermore, large-scale acceptance of connected things technology or the internet of things and the need for proficient network connectivity solutions will boost the business trends over the forecast period. Moreover, connected cars, smartphones, and smart households are predicted to offer new growth opportunities for the telecom consulting industry over the forecast period. Apart from this, the manufacturing, hospitality, retail, and transport sectors are likely to play a vital role in augmenting the growth of the telecom consulting industry over the forecast timespan. Moreover, telecom service providers are likely to target these sectors to enlarge their customer base, thereby creating a growing demand for telecom consulting services. However, the security network is the key threat to the expansion of the market over the forecast period.

Global Telecom Consulting Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2018 Value USD 3,834 Million Market Forecast for 2025 USD 6,420 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 7.5% from 2019-2025 Base Year 2018 Forecast Year 2018-2025 Top Market Players VocalPoint Consulting Group, Analysys Mason, Capgemini, CSG International, Deloitte, Dimension Data, SoluComp, Inc., Euroconsult, IBM Zoomlion, and Others Segments Covered Network Type, Services, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Wireless to dominate the network type segment growth by 2025

The massive rise in the acceptance of wireless telecom services along with large-scale know-how about communication & network management solutions will proliferate the expansion of the telecom consulting industry during the forecast timeline. Additionally, the humungous adoption of wireless equipment such as smartphones & tablets will generate the need for wireless telecom services that will facilitate equipment charging at any place and at any time based on the end-user requirement. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the segment over the forecast timeline.

System integration to lead the service segment over the forecast timeframe

The segmental growth during the period from 2019 to 2025 is due to the ability of the system integration segment to offer cost-effective services along with aiding IT infrastructural growth, application software development. It also helps in reducing data redundancy & maintaining data integrity, thereby enhancing organizational efficiency.

North America to contribute majorly towards the overall market revenue share by 2025

The regional market revenue growth during the forecast timeline is credited to favorable government policies promoting telecom consulting services along with the presence of renowned telecom service providers across the North American sub-continent.

Browse the full “Telecom Consulting Market By Network Type (Wireline and Wireless), By Services (Planning & Consulting, System Integration, and Operations & Maintenance), and By Application (4G/FTTH/LTE, Smart Grid, Mobile Broadband, Mobile Money & M-Payments, Cloud Services, Mobile Video/Content, and Unified Communications): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/telecom-consulting-market-by-network-type-wireline-and-289

This report segments the Telecom Consulting market as follows:

Telecom Consulting Market: By Network Type Analysis

Wireline

Wireless

Telecom Consulting Market: By Services Analysis

Planning & Consulting

System Integration

Operations & Maintenance

Telecom Consulting Market: By Application Analysis

4G/FTTH/LTE

Smart Grid

Mobile Broadband

Mobile Money & M-Payments

Cloud Services

Mobile Video/Content

Unified Communications

Key Features of Telecom Consulting Market Report:

Telecom Consulting Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Telecom Consulting Market: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Telecom Consulting Market size, trend, and forecast analysis

Telecom Consulting Market segments’ trend and forecast

Telecom Consulting Market’s competitive landscapes: Market share, Product portfolio, new product launches, etc.

Telecom Consulting Market attractiveness and associated growth opportunities

Emerging Trends in the Telecom Consulting Market.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

About Facts & Factors (FnF Research):

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

