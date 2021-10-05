OMNIQ’s QShield AI-Based Vehicle Recognition Technology Selected in Adrian, Georgia to Crack Down on Crime and Enforce Traffic Violations

Business model based on recurring revenue share with the city



3 year agreement executed with the city

Solution will assist city to identify and issue citations for traffic violation enforcement and to issue timely information and alerts to local Police departments for vehicles on a law enforcement wanted list or involved in criminal activity

Solution part of the Safe City force multiplier initiative by omniQ

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, today announced that the Company has been selected by the City of Adrian Georgia to deploy its QShield vehicle recognition systems (VRS) technology and its cloud based citation management platform to identify any vehicle driving through the city which is on a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) data base or the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Database (GBI Database) and issue citations to scofflaws driving through the city with outstanding traffic violations.

QShield, OMNIQ’s AI-based machine vision VRS solution uses patented Neural Network algorithms that imitate human brains for pattern recognition and decision-making. More than 17,000 OMNIQ AI based machine vision sensors are installed worldwide, including approximately 7,000 in the U.S. Based on superior accuracy and patented features like identification of make and color combined with superior accuracy based on the sophisticated algorithm and machine learning that largely depends on accumulated data provided by thousands of sensors already deployed.

“When a vehicle associated with a criminal investigation and on a National Crime Information Center data base or a scofflaw vehicle with outstanding traffic violations or expired, suspended or revoked registration passes QShield’s sensors that are deployed throughout the city, OMNIQ’s QShield system automatically triggers a real time alert to the Adrian Police Department. Additionally, scofflaws when captured by the sensors are issued, on behalf of the city, citations via the QShield citation platform. Citations are then mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner and payments are processed through the QShield online payment platform” - said Shai Lustgarten CEO of OMNIQ.

QShield, OMNIQ’s VRS solution will be installed in several key intersections throughout the city to efficiently and accurately capture vehicle data, including license plate number, color, make, and model. QShield’s technology will also be used to provide local law enforcement with timely alerts for any vehicle on a federal, state, and local law enforcement wanted list in addition to enforcing the traffic violations above”.

“We are excited to provide our machine vision VRS technology to benefit the citizens of the city of Adrian, Georgia and assist the city’s local Police Department” said Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ.

“Despite their usefulness in helping police solve crimes, automatic license plate and vehicle recognition (VRS) solutions are often beyond the reach of many smaller municipalities. The cost of such systems, can often exceed budgetary limits of a smaller city like Adrian, Georgia. With QShield by omniQ, we are able to offset these costs through our revenue share business model. We are proud to partner with omniQ in deploying QShield in our city. QShield provides us with a force multiplier, now available and affordable to protect the citizens of our community”, said Chief of Police, Kyle Strickland.

About OMNIQ Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management, and access control applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, assets, and data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have grown to more than $50 million from clients in the USA and abroad.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets, including the Global Safe City market, forecast to grow to $29 billion by 2022, and the Ticketless Safe Parking market, forecast to grow to $5.2 billion by 2023. For more information, visit www.omniq.com.

