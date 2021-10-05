Victory Square Technologies Portfolio Company, VS Digital Health, Launches Affiliated Network with Medical Professionals to Increase Market Share Across the United States Through New Exclusive Service Model

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. (“Victory Square” or “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of next generation technology companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned portfolio company, VS Digital Health Inc. (“VS Digital Health” ) is now affiliated with a national network of professional corporations (PCs). These affiliated medical practices contract with licensed medical providers and exert full and exclusive control over the professional clinical services rendered by the providers. In turn, VS Digital Health provides administrative and management services and technology solutions to these affiliated PCs.



New affiliation with friendly PCs adopted as Company ramps up for major expansion across the United States

The affiliation between VS Digital Health and the friendly PCs will enable customers to benefit from the relationship model created by VS Digital Health

The structure of the affiliation is designed to enable everyone, not just licensed medical professionals, to participate in the exclusive VS Digital Health business in a legally and fully compliant manner.



VS Digital Health has finalized the creation of its national PC friendly network. A "Friendly PC" network allows for the practice of medicine by licensed professionals and participation in a medical business by non licensed professionals across all fifty states in the United States whilst fully complying with CPM laws. This national medical network removes multiple barriers to entry for professionals who wish to enter into the ever growing space of telemedicine and mobile medicine. This structure acts as the operationally compliant arm for VS Digital health's technology platforms to sit on and conduct business across the entire United States while remaining seamless for its Users and clients.

VS Digital Health has strategically affiliated with a national medical practice, positioning VST to quickly and efficiently implement national health care operations in a manner that promotes collaboration, support and compliance. The affiliation will enable business partners to leverage VS Digital Health's technology platforms faster and more efficiently, reducing barriers to entry in certain markets and ensuring access to the resources and clinical personnel necessary to provide the full suite of platform health and wellness services.

The exclusive affiliation between VS Digital Health and the friendly PCs will:

Link VS Digital Health business partners with licensed professionals to provide professional medical services for clients with the supervision and oversight of a physician licensed in their state Facilitate the procurement and fulfillment of therapies, treatments, and pharmaceuticals through a licensed practicing physician Support the individual needs and goals of each business partner and independent contractor who retains autonomy over his or her administrative or clinical efforts, as applicable, including operating hours, scheduling, location et al. Provide the structure and relationships legally required for VS Digital Health professionals and business partners to provide VS Digital Health services in CPM states

VS Digital Health will be supporting these critical businesses by providing administrative and non-clinical exclusive support services including products, technology, and proprietary offerings.

“The long-term ambition of VS Digital Health is to create a comprehensive, effective digital healthcare experience, where consumers can access all of their health care needs in a single place. With our white-label telehealth, diagnostics and pharmacy solutions, we’ll be able to deliver direct-to-patient healthcare at scale through one platform. We envision a future where 80% of healthcare is digital, that's why we're powering the next generation of healthcare companies and clinicians to make virtual care work for everyone," said VST CEO Shafin Diamond Tejani.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Shafin Diamond Tejani”

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Victory Square Technologies Inc.

www.victorysquare.com

For further information about Victory Square, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact – Edge Communications Group

Email: ir@victorysquare.com

Telephone: 604 283-9166

Media Relations Contact – Howard Blank, Director

Email: howard@victorysquare.com



ABOUT VICTORY SQUARE TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Victory Square (VST) builds, acquires and invests in promising startups, then provides the senior leadership and resources needed for fast-track growth. VST’s sweet spot is cutting-edge tech that’s shaping the 4th Industrial Revolution. Our portfolio consists of 20+ global next generation tech companies in key sectors including: the Creator Economy, Digital Health, Gaming, Web 3.0, VR/AR and Green Tech.

What we do differently for startups

VST isn’t your ordinary investor. With real skin in the game, we’re committed to ensuring each company in our portfolio succeeds. Our secret sauce starts with selecting startups that have real solutions, not just ideas. We pair you with senior talent in product, engineering, customer acquisition and more. Then we let you do what you do best — build, innovate and disrupt. In 24-36 months, you’ll scale and be ready to monetize.

What we do differently for investors

For investors, we offer early-stage access to the next unicorns before they’re unicorns. Our portfolio represents a uniquely liquid and secure way for investors to get access to the latest cutting-edge technologies. Because we focus on market-ready solutions that scale quickly, we’re able to provide strong and stable returns while also tapping into emerging global trends with big upsides.

VST is a publicly-traded company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (VST), Frankfurt Exchange (6F6) and the OTCQX (VSQTF).

For more information, please visit www.victorysquare.com

ABOUT THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (CSE)

The Canadian Securities Exchange, or CSE, is operated by CNSX Markets Inc. Recognized as a stock exchange in 2004, the CSE began operations in 2003 to provide a modern and efficient alternative for companies looking to access the Canadian public capital markets.

Cautionary Disclaimers

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the outlook of the business of Victory Square, including, without limitation, statements relating to future performance, execution of business strategy, future growth, business prospects and opportunities of Victory Square and its related subsidiaries and other factors beyond our control. Such forward-looking statements may, without limitation, be preceded by, followed by, or include words such as “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “intends”, “plans”, “continues”, “project”, “potential”, “possible”, “contemplate”, “seek”, “goal”, or similar expressions, or may employ such future or conditional verbs as “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should” or “would”, or may otherwise be indicated as forward-looking statements by grammatical construction, phrasing or context. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of Victory Square. Although Victory Square believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Victory Square can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Victory Square disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.