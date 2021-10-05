SWORD HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF VIGILANT TECHNOLOGIES

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SWORD Health is pleased to announce the acquisition of Vigilant Technologies (VIT), a cutting-edge workplace injury prevention solution. This acquisition helps SWORD maintain its lead as the fastest growing and most innovative musculoskeletal (MSK) solution on the market.



VIT started four years ago, and has become recognized for its feedback-driven physical awareness solution in the workplace. With a shirt collar device, VIT provides haptic feedback to the wearer which helps correct posture and prevent injuries. Combined with educational modules tailored to specific job types, VIT reduces MSK injuries by 33% and unsafe behaviors by 47%.



"SWORD created the most effective way in the market to treat MSK conditions, and we are excited to help achieve Sword’s mission of freeing two billion people from physical pain," says Andy Chan, founder and CEO of VIT.



VIT has implemented their solution at some very notable institutions and businesses such as the US Department of Defense, the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center,

Sheetz, Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift, and Frazier-Simplex. Combined, these represent hundreds of business locations and tens of thousands of employees.



“The SWORD ethos has always been to develop the best-of-breed clinical solutions that provide exceptional member outcomes. We’re excited about VIT’s technology which adds to SWORD’s capability to provide acute, chronic, post-surgical, and preventative MSK care,” says Virgílio Bento, CEO of SWORD Health.



This acquisition will propel SWORD Health further into the prevention of MSK injuries and will fuel its already industry-leading commercial growth.





ABOUT SWORD HEALTH

SWORD Health is the world’s fastest-growing virtual musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, on a mission to free two billion people from chronic and post-surgical pain. It is the first virtual solution to pair its members with a licensed physical therapist and the SWORD Health Digital Therapist, to deliver a clinically proven, personalized treatment plan that is more effective, easier and less expensive than the traditional gold standard of care. SWORD Health believes in the power of people to recover at home, without resorting to imaging, surgeries or opioids. Since launching in 2015, SWORD Health has worked with insurers, health systems and employers in the U.S., Europe and Australia to make high-quality musculoskeletal care accessible to everyone.