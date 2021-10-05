Dolby upgrades Dolby.io, introduces Transcoding, Music Mastering, and more to developer platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dolby Laboratories, Inc, (NYSE: DLB) a leader in immersive entertainment experiences, today announced milestones for Dolby.io, a media and communications platform that enables businesses, developers and content creators to enhance real-time interactions and any piece of content in order to deliver spectacular audiovisual experiences in their apps and services. In addition, Dolby.io today introduced new capabilities in the form of the Transcode and Music Mastering APIs, as well as a desktop Communications SDK. To learn more, please visit https://dolby.io.



Platform upgrades dramatically increase scale and capacity

Dolby.io has increased scale for its ultra-low delay audio streaming product to meet the needs of the growing social audio application space. Businesses and developers can now take an interactive conversation with up to 16 presenters and stream it to 5000 listeners with a delay of less than 500ms. The low streaming delay means that the audience can react quickly to the presenters with chat and seamlessly transition from listener to presenter.

The Dolby.io audio streaming service takes advantage of Dolby's expertise in audio capture, accomplishing superior quality even across a wide range of devices. With easy-to-use SDKs, developers can quickly integrate powerful capabilities such as noise suppression, echo suppression, real time communications, and even spatial audio that separates voices and provides better intelligibility despite overlapping speech.

This expanded capacity for audio streaming complements the scale improvements for ultra-low delay video streaming announced in July, when Dolby.io released support for up to 3000 listeners. Dolby will continue to look for ways to improve the Dolby.io platform in terms of scale, capacity, and resiliency, ensuring the offerings continually meet customer needs.

"Dolby is committed to expanding the scope of opportunity in high quality media and communications services, so that companies of all sizes can deliver exceptional content and experiences to their customers," said Marie Huwe, Senior Vice President of Dolby.io. "We're listening closely to our customers and our developers and shipping platform updates and new capabilities that make a difference. We can't wait to hear - and see - what they build."

New software development tools address industry-wide media challenges

Today Dolby also adds new APIs to the Dolby.io platform: Media Transcode and Music Mastering. These APIs are designed to address specific business challenges in delivering high-quality audio and video content, at scale. In addition, Dolby.io now offers a desktop Communications SDK for building Dolby Voice capabilities into cross-platform applications.

Transcode API

Every piece of content viewed on the internet, whether a film, podcast, music video, or social media clip, is transcoded prior to publishing. The new Dolby.io Transcode API seeks to remove the complexity of this critical process and make it as simple as possible to take any video input and convert it into web and mobile formats. Through this new API, developers will get access to the same Dolby transcoding technology used by some of the largest streaming companies in the world.

During the open beta period, the Transcode API will be available for free, up to 1000 minutes of monthly use. To sign up for the open beta, please visit: https://dolby.io/products/transcode/

Music Mastering API

The Dolby.io Music Mastering API is a new set of media processing chains and technology specifically designed for the music industry. Following the success of Dolby On – with over 3 million downloads and 400,000 active users – the Music Mastering API makes similar technology available to businesses and developers in their own applications and services.

The Music Mastering API allows users to produce quick and affordable masters without sacrificing the nuances of their mix. The service was designed by musicians and mastering engineers and uses advanced technologies that take musical context into account. Developers can use the Dolby.io Music Mastering API to easily enhance subtle, tonal qualities, manage loudness, and reduce unwanted elements. Early adopters of the Music Mastering API include SoundCloud and United Masters.

To learn more about Music Mastering API, please visit: https://dolby.io/products/music-mastering/

Communications SDK for Desktop

This new tool enables developers to build Dolby Voice into cross platform applications that feature world class audiovisual capabilities such as privacy filters for background blurring and intelligent noise suppression.

Built on an Electron framework, the new SDK is easily accessible and can take better advantage of a variety of device hardware. To learn more and sign up for the open beta, please visit: https://docs.dolby.io/communications-apis/docs/getting-started-with-desktop-sdk

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE: DLB) is based in San Francisco with offices around the globe. From movies and TV shows, to apps, music, sports, and gaming, Dolby transforms the science of sight and sound into spectacular experiences for billions of people worldwide. We partner with artists, storytellers, developers, and businesses to revolutionize entertainment and communications with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, and Dolby.io.

Dolby, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, Dolby Cinema, Dolby.io, and the double-D symbol are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Trak Lord

Dolby

Trak.Lord@dolby.com

Source: Dolby Laboratories