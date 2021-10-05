Mimecast Celebrates Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Educational Initiatives

LEXINGTON, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month “Champion” by the National Cyber Security Alliance. To celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mimecast will be championing global initiatives designed to educate and promote cyber resilience.



Now in its 18th year, Cybersecurity Awareness Month continues to build momentum and impact with the ultimate goal of providing everyone with the information they need to stay safer and more secure online. Mimecast is proud to support this far-reaching online safety awareness and education initiative, which is co-led by the National Cyber Security Alliance and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

“Enterprise organizations are under attack each day, cybersecurity threats are proliferating, and the rise of ransomware is putting security and IT teams under more pressure than they’ve ever faced before,” said Josh Douglas, senior vice president at Mimecast. “Cybersecurity Awareness Month is a great annual reminder that we all have a part to play in keeping our cyber activities safe and secure. Awareness and education are key, and we are happy to offer resources that advance cyber resilience.”

According to The State of Email Security Report 2021, 70% of the companies expect their business to be harmed by an email attack and 79% of companies were hurt by their lack of cyber preparedness. In an effort to bridge the gap and celebrate Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Mimecast’s month-long initiatives include:

Free Awareness Training Resources – Four episodes of Mimecast’s award-winning Security Awareness Training (AT) will be offered to any organization interested in educating their staff. Employees at organizations not using Mimecast AT have been proven five times more likely to click on malicious links. To further support cybersecurity awareness and education, Mimecast will offer a free AT kit that features content and resources intended to increase cyber awareness. Download the kit here.

Four episodes of Mimecast’s award-winning Security Awareness Training (AT) will be offered to any organization interested in educating their staff. Employees at organizations not using Mimecast AT have been proven five times more likely to click on malicious links. To further support cybersecurity awareness and education, Mimecast will offer a free AT kit that features content and resources intended to increase cyber awareness. Download the kit here. ‘The Human Element of Cybersecurity’ webinar – Jenny Radcliffe, The People Hacker and professional social engineer, will host a webinar with Mimecast’s Thom Bailey and Mandy McKenzie on the topic of how today’s hackers use the “human element” to gain access to sensitive data and take down organizations. Register for the event here.

“Social engineering attacks are more common than ever, and threat actors are excelling at manipulating humans for their own financial gain,” said Jenny Radcliffe. “I’m looking forward to discussing this topic during Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Mimecast. We will talk through ways to mitigate risk and share easy steps organizations can take to shore-up their cybersecurity postures.”

Cyber Resilience Insights – Stayed tuned to the Mimecast blog for educational content and thought leadership insights on industry related news.



For more information about Cybersecurity Awareness Month 2021 and how to participate in a wide variety of activities, visit the National Cyber Security Alliance’s website. You can also follow and use the official hashtag #BeCyberSmart on social media throughout the month.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com .

About Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Cybersecurity Awareness Month is designed to engage and educate public- and private-sector partners through events and initiatives with the goal of raising awareness about cybersecurity to increase the resiliency of the nation in the event of a cyber incident. Since the Presidential proclamation establishing Cybersecurity Awareness Month in 2004, the initiative has been formally recognized by Congress, federal, state and local governments and leaders from industry and academia. This united effort is necessary to maintain a cyberspace that is safer and more resilient and remains a source of tremendous opportunity and growth for years to come. For more information, visit staysafeonline.org/cybersecurity-awareness-month/.

About National Cyber Security Alliance

The National Cyber Security Alliance is a nonprofit alliance on a mission to create a more secure connected world. We enable powerful, public-private partnerships in our mission to educate and inspire individuals to protect themselves, their families and their organizations for the collective good. Our primary partners are the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and our Board of Directors, which includes representatives from ADP; AIG; Bank of America; Cofense; Discover; Eli Lilly and Company; ESET North America; Facebook; KnowBe4; La-Z-Boy; Lenovo; Marriott International; Mastercard; Microsoft; Mimecast; NortonLifeLock; Paubox; Proofpoint; Raytheon; Terranova Security; US Bank; VISA; Wells Fargo. The National Cyber Security Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Day (Jan. 28); Identity Management Day; and CyberSecure My Business™. For more information on the National Cyber Security Alliance, please visit https://staysafeonline.org.

Mimecast Social Media Resources

LinkedIn: Mimecast

Facebook: Mimecast

Twitter: @Mimecast

Blog: Cyber Resilience Insights

Press Contact

Tim Hamilton

Press@Mimecast.com

603-918-6757