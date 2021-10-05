energyware™ Announces New Sustainability Partnership with Collective & Co.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- energyware™, a leading national provider of energy efficiency technology, announced a new strategic partnership with Collective & Co., a unique end-to-end learning, content, and experiential platform that plugs into the rapidly growing biotech and entrepreneurial community. Through this collaboration, both companies will help bring an increase in Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) initiatives to northern Florida communities.

energyware™ is the title sponsor of Startup South 2021, a two-day hybrid (online and in-person) conference that will take part in interactive discussions with leaders in growth strategy, product management, company culture, leadership, inclusion, and sustainability. Collective & Co. organized the event. The event brings together north and central Florida's leading founders, investors and the most promising startups to engage in meaningful networking and mentorship, developing deeper connections that bring humanity back into focus. Startup South 2021 will occur on October 21 and October 22, 2021, in conjunction with Felasco Fest.

Collective & Co partnered with energyware™ based on their shared vision of providing support and unconditional love for energy sustainability. Their combined efforts aim to move the needle for participating businesses, providing them with direct access to a world of energy efficiency.

In this era of climate change, having companies that are focused on preserving the integrity of environment is more critical than ever. energyware™ has emerged as a one-stop shop for businesses seeking energy efficiency solutions. Earlier this year, the company announced its expansion of services to include solar, water conservation, and smart HVAC systems, in addition to its pre-existing line of LED lighting solutions. This has been appealing to companies that share a similar desire to maintain and enhance sustainability efforts.

"You cannot visit Alachua and the greater Gainesville area without seeing its potential to lead the region in energy efficiency and sustainability," said Boaz Santiago, Director of Marketing and Communications for energyware™. "Our partnership with Collective & Co. will focus on infusing every component of ESG into how energyware™ does business in the area. This presents the opportunity for us to do more than just deploy commercial solar and LED Smart lighting. It also creates a sustainable grass-roots platform for community engagement, education, and advocacy for a better energy future."

Collective & Co. has created a unique end-to-end learning, content, and experiential platform that plugs into existing and future student housing. Tenants and non-residents get access to live and virtual experiences they will not receive anywhere else.

"We realized if we are going to champion sustainability, we have to start by doing so in our communities, homes, and company culture," said Quang Tran, Chief Sustainability Officer for Collective & Co. "We are excited about our partnership with energyware™ because it reinforces our belief that we can be the change we wish to see in the world."

Both companies look forward to the prospect of building a better energy future for Northern Florida and beyond. "I could not be more excited about our partnership with Quang and the Collective & Co. team. The moment I sat down with Collective & Co.'s leadership, I knew they would be the ideal partner for us in the greater Gainesville area," said Shawn Harrel, Regional Sales Manager for energyware™. "The core values and beliefs that Collective & Co. represents blend perfectly with our company."

For more information, visit www.collectiveand.co and www.energywarellc.com.

About energyware™

A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best in breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella. To learn more, visit www.energywarellc.com.

About Collective & Co.

Collective has created a unique end-to-end learning, content, and experiential platform that plugs into existing and future student housing. Tenants and non-residents get access to live and virtual experiences they won't receive anywhere else. Its mission is to create relevance and impact through human experience, community, and creativity. To learn more, visit www.collectiveand.co.

