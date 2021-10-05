Proponent Becomes AMP's First Supplier Alliances Platinum Partner

BREA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proponent, the largest global independent aerospace distributor, is pleased to announce its new status as a Platinum Partner for Airline MRO Parts (AMP), the industry leader in automated solutions for the buying and selling of aircraft C&E.

The AMP Supplier Alliances Program provides customers with unparalleled inventory access and best-in-class service. It achieves this by strengthening and leveraging strategic partnerships with suppliers to create meaningful and competitive business opportunities to reach buyers--and results in significant operational wins for all stakeholders.

AMP is partnering with Proponent to solve what was previously an outdated and cumbersome supply chain procurement process by leveraging automation, improving connectivity, and creating efficiencies so customers receive the parts they want at the best prices quickly and on time. As one of the first to incorporate technology in distribution, Proponent is excited and equipped to help AMP transform and lead a paradigm shift in the MRO industry.

Michael James, Vice President of Supplier Alliances for AMP, shared, "Optimizing solutions to transform our industry's MR-to-PO cycle time from days to minutes, and offering our customers unparalleled access to the world's best supply of inventory are core to our mission. Achieving success requires forward-thinking supplier partners who similarly value innovation, transparency, and collaboration. Proponent is a proven early adopter of automation and shares these values as well as our hyper-focus on customer satisfaction. We're delighted to have them as our first Platinum supplier."

Jeff Nixon, Chief Commercial Officer for Proponent, shared, "We are thrilled to be the first Platinum-level partner chosen by AMP. We have enjoyed a relationship with AMP for many years. However, this new level of commitment between us enables AMP customers to further realize the benefits of a more efficient supply chain driven by innovative technology, reliable supply and outstanding service."

About Proponent

Proponent is the leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages.

About Airline MRO Parts (AMP)

AMP is the first and only provider of SMART Purchasing™ & SMART Selling™. Started in 2015, AMP takes the time, worry and guesswork out of previously complex procurement transactions for customers -- giving them automated, instantaneous access to a global network of suppliers and, in turn, getting them the best products at the best pricing with the best deliveries. AMP's proprietary solutions advance the Consumables and Expendables purchase timeline (from Material Request to PO placement) from days to mere minutes and keep constant focus on delivering winning results and outstanding service to clients and supply chain partners alike. With its primary USA offices located in Jacksonville, FL, AMP also has representation in Phoenix, AZ, Dallas, TX, San Diego, CA, Mobile, AL, Atlanta, GA, Queretaro and Mexico City, Mexico and San Salvador, El Salvador. For further information about AMP, contact Charlotte Murga, Marketing Administrator, charlotte.murga@airlinemro.parts, +503 2536 6000, http://www.airlinemro.parts.

