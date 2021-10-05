Physician Growth Partners Advises Albemarle Eye Center & Precision Eye Care in a Partnership With US Eye

CHICAGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Physician Growth Partners ("PGP") is pleased to have advised Albemarle Eye Center & Precision Eye Care ("the Practice"), The Center for Visual and Surgical Excellence, in a transaction with US Eye, a portfolio company of Pamlico Capital. This partnership represents the Platform's entry point into the North Carolina and Virginia marketplace, extending their practice network throughout the Mid-Atlantic Region.



Led by Dr. Jitendra Swarup, the practice is among the region's leading providers of cataract surgery, combining unmatched surgical techniques with modern equipment. The practice offers a complete suite of services, including comprehensive eye exams, refractive laser cataract surgery, LASIK and PRK procedures, glaucoma treatment, retina & cornea care, optical, clinical trials, and various cosmetic & aesthetic services. Under the clinical leadership of Dr. Swarup, the practice has grown to six locations, including a recently built, state-of-the-art ASC in Virginia. Leveraging the practice's brand reputation and regional dominance, US Eye will seek to continue to focus on providing best in class care while expediting provider recruitment, acquisition opportunities and supplemental growth initiatives in North Carolina and Virginia.



Physician Growth Partners served as exclusive transaction advisor to Albemarle Eye Center & Precision Eye Care and The Center for Visual and Surgical Excellence.



Dr. Swarup, the founder of the Practice, noted "Albemarle Eye Center & Precision Eye Care have always put patient outcomes and clinical excellence first. Selecting a partner who held themselves to the same clinical standards was essential. Michael Kroin and the PGP Team were second to none in their ability to navigate the complexities of the eye care services marketplace and position my practice for a new chapter of growth. With PGP's guidance, we were able to evaluate our strategic options thoughtfully. Ultimately, US Eye presented us with the unique opportunity to partner with a like-minded, physician led business that we felt best positioned us for continued success."



Michael Kroin, Managing Partner, added "It was evident from our initial conversations and research that our client had built an attractive platform for potential private equity partners. By placing their trust in the PGP Team, we were able to consider numerous opportunities, eventually concluding that a partnership in US Eye was the best outcome. They shared the same vision as our client and will immediately be able to provide the appropriate resources for them to continue accelerating their growth. We look forward to hearing about their future success story with US Eye," noted Michael Kroin, Managing Partner at Physician Growth Partners.



About Physician Growth Partners



Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active national healthcare advisory firms dedicated to representing physician platforms in transactions with private equity. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction advisory, ultimately realizing an optimal outcome for its clients. For more information, visit physiciangrowthpartners.com .



