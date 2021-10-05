FileTrail Names Harold Westervelt Chief Executive Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, the leader in modern information governance and records management software for law firms and highly regulated industries, announces Harold Westervelt has joined the company as its chief executive officer.



FileTrail co-founder and president Darrell Mervau, who remains with the company in a strategic role, identified Westervelt for the newly created CEO position to lead FileTrail through its current high-growth phase.

As a veteran business executive, Westervelt brings to FileTrail extensive experience in corporate strategy and expansion. His leadership includes building strong management teams while overseeing the growth and development of multiple companies, most recently as CEO of Sapiens Decision. Prior to that Westervelt was president of INVeSHARE, where he elevated the firm’s competitive position and was instrumental in fueling the company’s expansion, ultimately selling the firm to Broadridge Financial Solutions.

FileTrail has experienced record growth in recent years, with increasing new sales and implementations of its popular FileTrail GPS (Governance Policy Suite) for both U.S.-based and global law firms and significant expansion among key corporate clients. The company is actively building its leadership teams to further strengthen its foundation and support continued growth, which includes the addition of the new CEO position.

“At this point in FileTrail’s evolution we saw a need to bring in additional leadership to help us navigate and execute on our product and market strategies. We are excited to have someone of Harold’s caliber join us,” says Mervau. “Taking care of our global clients and developing our product suite to meet the market’s changing needs are paramount to FileTrail’s continued success, and Harold brings the expertise required to move us forward.”

“Having known FileTrail’s co-founders for decades, I’ve followed the company’s incredible growth since its inception, watching it become the legal industry’s leading provider of modern information governance and records management solutions,” shares Westervelt. “I am excited to be a part of this exceptional team and working to advance the company’s vision to continue providing industry-leading solutions to our markets.”

FileTrail GPS offers three core modules that work in concert to advance IG, helping to save money, reduce risk and address increasingly stringent client and regulatory compliance obligations. Those modules include:

Policy Manager to implement retention, holds and outside counsel guidelines for documents and records

Records Manager to create, locate, track and audit physical records

Matter Mobility Manager to automate file transfers associated with lateral moves and client requests



About FileTrail

FileTrail is reshaping the information risk management landscape, enabling firms to meet urgent client demands, pass audits and address new compliance rules with a modern approach to records management, data retention and information governance. FileTrail centralizes, simplifies and automates the IG life cycle, including policy management, document review and disposition—integrating across physical records and electronic repositories—so firms can address OCGs, lateral intake, matter mobility and client audit response. For more information about FileTrail records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

