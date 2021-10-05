GoToConnect Recognized with 2021 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine

BOSTON, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions such as GoToConnect, GoToMeeting, LastPass and Rescue, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named GoToConnect Contact Center as a 2021 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER Magazine.



“We are honored to be recognized for the continued excellence and innovation our team has put into making GoToConnect Contact Center one of the top collaboration offerings available today,” said Mike Sharp, Chief Product Officer, Unified Communications & Collaboration at LogMeIn. “The last year has been a challenge, especially for smaller businesses, but GoToConnect allows companies to quickly adapt and improve customer communications at a fraction of the price of competitive solutions.”

GoToConnect Contact Center can be deployed in one day and is designed with small and medium-size businesses in mind. The solution provides insight into how many calls are being handled, allows automatic call back for customers unable to speak to a live agent and provides tools designed to increase agent effectiveness and productivity so that organizations can easily improve and capitalize on their customer interactions.

“Congratulations to GoToConnect for being awarded a 2021 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. GoToConnect Contact Center has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have had a positive impact on the customer experience,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “We’re pleased to recognize their achievement.”

This 16th-annual Contact Center Technology Awards honors vendors and technologies that have embraced technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. This award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

Results of the 2021 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award will be published in CUSTOMER Magazine online and on TMCnet.

For more information on GoToConnect please visit: www.goto.com



About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc.’s category-defining products, such as GoTo, LastPass, Rescue, LogMeIn Central and more, unlock the potential of the modern workforce by making it possible for millions of people and businesses around the globe to do their best work simply and securely—on any device, from any location and at any time. A pioneer in remote work technology and a driving force behind today’s work-from-anywhere movement, LogMeIn has become one of the world’s largest SaaS companies with tens of millions of active users, more than 3,500 global employees, over $1.3 billion in annual revenue and approximately 2 million customers worldwide who use its software as an essential part of their daily lives. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and thousands of home offices around the globe.

About CUSTOMER

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through a combination of outstanding and cutting-edge original editorial, industry voices, in-depth lab reviews and the recognition of the innovative leaders in management and technology through our highly valued awards, CUSTOMER strives to continue to be the publication that holds the quality bar high for the industry. Please visit http://www.customer.tmcnet.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all percipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

LogMeIn Contact:

Jen Mathews

Press@logmein.com

617-279-2443



