Beezy Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide CMS Authenticated Digital Workspaces

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beezy , the leading digital workplace solution built for the employee experience, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Content Management Systems for Authenticated Digital Workspaces 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc ##US47412921, September 2021).



The IDC MarketScape evaluated vendors against 33 criteria, grouped by strategy and capability. Key product functionality areas that were assessed as part of the report and evaluations include personalization, security, administration, workflow, scalability, innovation, and product vision.

“This IDC report provides the clarity and key solution details that buyers need when evaluating new intranet and digital workplace solutions for their organization,” said Jordi Plana, co-founder and CEO of Beezy. "There’s been an unprecedented shift to hybrid work models, combined with increasing employee expectations for better ways to collaborate, communicate, and connect. As a result, finding the right digital workplace has risen to the top of the priority list for many organizations. In fact, it’s critical to delivering the personalized employee experience that organizations demand.”

Beezy is the right choice to manage communications and knowledge at a global and local scale

Headed up by IDC Research’s Marci Maddox, the report describes Beezy as an “all in one streamlined professional environment.” Customers and partners noted “the intuitiveness of the platform and its mobile app” – both of which are part of Beezy’s core design and innovation philosophy.

“The fact that we’ve been named an industry leader speaks to our unwavering commitment to the employee experience. This is our passion and it’s what drives our product innovation,” added Plana. “So many employees today are disengaged, disconnected, and overwhelmed with apps and tools that don’t integrate well, and more and more organizations are investing in their digital workplaces to tackle these issues. Companies are looking for solutions that will allow them to drive engagement, connect their employees, and simplify the user experience, while at the same time maximizing their existing investments in the Microsoft platform. Beezy meets these market needs.”

A new kind of digital workplace solution, Beezy consolidates employee productivity tools in one intuitive professional environment that’s 100% native to Microsoft. Beezy makes it easy for employees to create, find, and engage with everything they need, all in one place, no matter where they are or what device they’re using.

About Beezy Inc.

Beezy replaces outdated intranets with an intelligent digital workplace, built for the Microsoft platform and designed to power the best possible employee experience. With Beezy, workflows are automated, communication is easy, collaboration actually works, and employees are happier as a result. Proven to scale to 300k+ users, Beezy meets the needs of large, complex organizations. Find out why the world’s leading enterprises, including Finning, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Monster, rely on Beezy every day. Look forward to work with Beezy: www.beezy.net

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

