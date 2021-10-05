Blue dot Sets Stage for Rapid U.S. Growth With Five New Hires

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue dot, a leader in tax digitalization, Value-Added Tax (VAT) reclamation and data integrity solutions, has announced multiple new hires focused on expanding the company's presence in the United States.

Following a recent $32 million funding round, the Israeli-based fintech company has spent months expanding its executive roster with richly experienced leaders who have proven themselves in the SaaS industry - most notably with Avalara, where all of Blue dot's most recent hires participated in key initiatives.

"At Blue dot, we see technology and SaaS as connecting the dots in the increasingly complicated world of tax compliance," said Isaac Saft, founder and CEO of Blue dot. "To be able to secure all of this exceptional talent is both a testament to the strength of our vision and an acknowledgement of our rapid expansion in the new hybrid work environment."

The new hires are as follows:

Simon Geach, Vice President of Global Sales

Tim Teeter, Vice President of Business Development

Robin Conner, Vice President of Demand Generation

Scott Newell, Senior Sales Manager, United States

Erich Keller, Senior Sales Manager, United States

Geach brings an extensive background in sales leadership spanning 22 years in technology to his new position at Blue dot. He has led sales teams in the IT security industry for organizations such as Symantec, and has spent the last eight years in the fintech arena with KeyBank and Avalara. Geach was part of the sales leadership that helped Avalara to reach its IPO goal and then led the transformation of KeyBank's payment strategy in automating AP and AR processes for its mid-market client base in the Pacific Northwest.

Teeter joins Blue dot following leadership positions with YayPay and seven years in product and partner development at Avalara. In his new role, he is charged with developing strategic partnerships with software vendors and consulting partners across Blue dot's product lines.

Conner has more than 20 years of experience managing high-performing teams that have consistently driven increased market share, reach, customer engagement and overall financial results in each of her previous roles. Most recently before joining Blue dot, she served as vice president of marketing at Quantivate, where she completely revamped the marketing organization to increase top-line revenue growth. She also previously led the go-to-market team in emerging business at Avalara before the company's IPO.

Newell, a veteran SaaS sales executive, brings valuable enterprise sales, implementation and leadership experience to the Blue dot team. In his previous role, Newell was an implementation engineer at Avalara, where he was responsible for creating cohesive onboarding journeys for customers and developing custom API builds for the company's AvaTax product. He has also held roles at both Amazon and Smartsheet.

Keller comes to Blue dot following roles in partner sales and emerging markets at Avalara. His previous positions include sales management roles at Icertis and Technogym.

About Blue dot

Founded in 2013, Blue dot is a market pioneer in the tax tech arena, having developed the first technology-based and dynamically updated financial platform for employee-driven transactions in the market. The Blue dot tax compliance platform harnesses digitization, tax compliance and automation to process and analyze a company's employee spend data for value-added tax, taxable employee benefits and corporate income tax, in real-time. As a privately held company, Blue dot's technological breakthrough has raised more than $90M in private equity funding and attracted a large portfolio of Fortune 500 clients. Blue dot is fully dedicated to providing its clients with value, not only in terms of process savings and ROI, but especially in the peace of mind that comes from full compliance. For more information visit www.bluedotcorp.com.

###

Press Contact:

Robin Conner

Blue dot Corporation

robin.conner@bluedotcorp.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment