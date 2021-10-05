Pershimex Announces the Appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development

English French

VAL-D’OR, Québec, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pershimex Resources Corporation ("Pershimex" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: PRO) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jacques Brunelle as Vice-President, Corporate Development. Mr. Brunelle is a businessman who has worked in the mineral exploration sector for 40 years. He participated as a director and founding president of two junior companies, Knick Exploration (TSX.V: KNX) and Niogold Mining Corporation, which in 2016 was the subject of a successful transaction with Osisko Mining. Mr. Brunelle is also a director of Prospect Ridge (TSX.V: PRR).



The public and private companies for which Mr. Brunelle has worked have raised tens of millions of dollars in capital for mineral exploration and the development of mining projects. Mr. Brunelle acquired the 3M-5M project, formerly owned by Barrick Gold, and this major acquisition would become Niogold flagship project, the Marban project. It should also be noted that long before the rise in the prices of the rare earth group's elements, Mr. Brunelle had already taken a position in the Montviel carbonatite sector in Abitibi. This property allowed the company Géoméga to reach unprecedented highs on the stock market.

Mr. Brunelle's arrival is part of Pershimex development objective of developing a strategic communication plan and putting in place the necessary tools for its implementation.

Mr. Brunelle is a versatile manager and convener who will develop good relationships with Pershimex shareholders and business partners.

Robert Gagnon, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said: "For Pershimex, owner of properties located in the heart of the action in one of the most promising sectors of Abitibi, the arrival of Mr. Brunelle consolidates the team."

This press release was prepared by Robert Gagnon, professional geologist, and President of Pershimex, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

